Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport

By Nickelle Smith
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.

According to the arrest affidavit, police went to check the home of Vernon Roberts, 41, off Glastonbury Road in Nashville Wednesday.

Metro police reported officers looked in his closet and found almost six ounces of fentanyl. The report stated officers also found about two pounds of marijuana, more than an ounce of heroin, more than a half pound of cocaine and 142 oxycodone pills. Additionally, police found two loaded guns, a large amount of cash and a digital scale.

Investigators said Roberts already had 11 felony convictions in Tennessee. He was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on 10 drugs and weapons charges including with his bond set at $311,000.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

