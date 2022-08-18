Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27.

Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77.

Frazer said in a tweet that a livestock hauler was traveling on I-81 when its rear gate broke and three pigs fell out onto the highway.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The hauler parked at a rest area before more pigs fell out, Frazer said.

Due to injuries and safety concerns, the three pigs that fell off the hauler had to be euthanized, Frazer said.

PennDOT said the situation was wrapped up around 9:18 a.m.

511PA showed some traffic delays around exit 77: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey on Thursday morning. Frazer said traffic was temporarily stopped for troopers on scene.

There were no crashes or human injuries during the incident, Frazer noted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.