Marqus Pinnock
5d ago
Those people need mental health counseling every other day. I believe more group activities could mitigate the negative outcome for these people. How about round them up for story time or something?
jennifer holder
4d ago
No way they killed their self they didn't even have serious charges this needs to be looked into it's unjust!
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
NE Ga police blotter includes deadly crash in Athens
One person was killed in a Monday night car crash in Athens: it happened at Highway 29 North at Harve Mathis Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a crackdown on underage...
“Never work a day for me again:” Heard County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Heard County deputy was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday night, officials say. Deputy David Fischer was arrested for driving his patrol car drunk in his Coweta County, according to Heard County Sheriff Ross Henry. When discussing the incident with Channel 2...
CBS 46
Clayton County man charged with child exploitation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
Suspect in Midtown shooting denied bond, interrupts judge during hearing
The suspect in a shooting that killed two people and caused chaos Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta made her first court appearance in Fulton County on Tuesday. Raissa Kenge was denied bond after the judge found probable cause in the case. Kenge attempted to speak several times to explain that...
PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
nowhabersham.com
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
Student arrested after being found with gun at a Gwinnett County high school, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A Gwinnett County high school student was arrested Tuesday after another student told administrators that he had a gun in a school bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened at Discovery High School. Police responded, searched the student...
nowhabersham.com
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in East Hall
Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a residence in Gillsville. A mutual acquaintance found the body of Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, around 10:30 a.m. on August 22 inside the residence...
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
2 arrested after bag of drugs found next to 2-year-old’s Happy Meal, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in Coweta County are in custody after a routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Coweta deputies say they found drugs in the car being driven by Jonathan Loftis and Bethany Smith after stopping them for having windows that were too tinted.
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say
ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in Chaos
Suspect apprehended within hours at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. APD SWAT members after suspect captured and the scene at 1280 West Peachtree was contained.| ©Walter Bell | NewsFocus™ | All rights reserved.
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
Man barricades inside Atlanta house, prompting SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta SWAT teams are currently on the scene of a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home. Police say they were called to a house on 994 Violet St. SE just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. News Chopper 2 flew above the scene and saw...
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
