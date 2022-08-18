ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Georgia Sun

Comments / 11

Marqus Pinnock
5d ago

Those people need mental health counseling every other day. I believe more group activities could mitigate the negative outcome for these people. How about round them up for story time or something?

Reply(1)
3
jennifer holder
4d ago

No way they killed their self they didn't even have serious charges this needs to be looked into it's unjust!

Reply
4
Related
Law & Crime

Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help

An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes deadly crash in Athens

One person was killed in a Monday night car crash in Athens: it happened at Highway 29 North at Harve Mathis Road. The name of the victim has not yet been released. Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing a crackdown on underage...
CBS 46

Clayton County man charged with child exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Georgia#Atlanta#Domestic Violence#Dekalb Ems#The Georgia Rico Act
WJBF

PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for shooting Fulton County detective in back of head

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
nowhabersham.com

Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck

A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death in East Hall

Criminal investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect in the murder of a woman whose body was found Monday morning in a residence in Gillsville. A mutual acquaintance found the body of Alexis Davis Roberson, 26, around 10:30 a.m. on August 22 inside the residence...
GILLSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot at King-Memorial MARTA Station, police say

ATLANTA - MARTA Police are investigating a shooting at the King Memorial station. Officers went to the station at around 5:30 on Monday at 377 Decatur Street in southeast Atlanta. Investigators found a person shot and rushed the victim to the hospital. They're expected to survive. Police haven't released the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy