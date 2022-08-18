ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Nittany Lions open season Thursday with Championship aspirations

By Ariel Reed, Andrew Clay
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2wPF_0hLy4fCZ00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — For the 19 th consecutive season, Penn State Women’s Soccer is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten.

Penelope Hocking, Payton Linnehan and Ally Schlegel find themselves on the Big Ten Players to watch. Hocking and Schlegel were also named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch – Forwards list.

The Lions return plenty of familiar faces to the roster alongside the number one recruiting class in the nation (per TopDrawerSoccer.com) and a handful of transfers.

“We’ve a ton of experience,” said senior captain Maddie Myers. “We have transfers. We had a quality freshman class coming in. So I just think building on that, we can continue to look forward to Big Ten championships, to hopefully national championship, but also just focusing on one game at a time and hopefully producing results.”

Last season, despite injuries, Penn State notched their 27 th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The team defeated a talented USC (Calif.) in the second round on penalty kicks. The team would later fall to USC (S.C.) 2-0.

The Nittany Lions open their season at home on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. against Georgetown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Penn State Volleyball gears up for Katie Schumacher-Cawley era

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Women’s Volleyball is set to open the season this weekend. It’s the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era now as the former Nittany Lion replaces Russ Rose. She was an assistant on Rose’s staff last season. The Nittany Lions were picked to finish 5th in the Big Ten earlier this month. “I’m […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Freshman running backs will have roles for Penn State

State College, P.A. (WHTM) — The Penn State running back room has heard plenty about how they haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2020. They hope the newcomers can change that. The Nittany Lions welcome two freshman running backs to the fold this season in Kaytron Allen and Governor Mifflin product Nick […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin brings grit to gridiron,2022 FNF Preview

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is heading into this year preaching three new pillars that they believe will help mold them into an unstoppable force: integrity, brotherhood and grit. After finishing last season 6-4, the Falcons fell to Cedar Cliff in the opening round of the district playoffs. And they are ready to go […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Milton Hershey buying into program, 2022 FNF Preview

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — Belief is one of the biggest character traits in sports. It creates a passion, fuels the biggest upsets, and for Milton Hershey football, it’s something they need their players to have after finishing last season with a losing record. “I think we need the players to buy in more,” said junior […]
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Georgetown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
abc27 News

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy