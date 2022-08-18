Thursday: Quarterback questions, tight end solutions

Related
CBS announces former Texas head coach Tom Herman is joining network as game analyst
Two years removed from being the Texas head coach, Tom Herman will be moving out of the coaching world for now. CBS announced Herman will be joining the broadcasting industry, serving as a game analyst on CBS Sports Network. He will be one of four additions, although his partnership and...
Lane Kiffin addresses topic of co-starters at quarterback to start the season
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hopes to name a starting quarterback by the season opener, but is still weighing his options with less than two weeks to go until kickoff. Asked on Monday about the possibility of naming Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer as “co-starters”, Kiffin made clear that is not his plan right now, but didn’t rule it out.
Report: Green Bay Packers cut linebacker Chauncey Manac amid strong preseason
The Green Bay Packers have cut former Louisiana linebacker Chauncey Manac, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Manac totaled one tackle and one sack during the Packers’ preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Manac was picked up as an undrafted free agent back in...
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is a fish out of water with the Dolphins
Former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki made a name for himself in Happy Valley for his acrobatic catches and field-stretching vertical speed. The 6-6, 250-pound athlete is a unique blend of size and skills, with an impressive vertical leap and 35-plus inch arms. In his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 199 passes for 2,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant. Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and...
Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan is "100 percent" locked in with the Tide
BamaInsider spoke with Alabama QB pledge Dylan Lonergan about his commitment to the Tide, what's keeping him locked in, if he'll visit elsewhere, and more.
5-star DB Caleb Downs talks Alabama commitment, who he is recruiting for the Tide
Elite 2023 safety Caleb Downs details why Alabama came out on top for him, thoughts on the staff, who he is recruiting for the Tide, and more.
5-star Miami commit Mauigoa not done with recruiting process ... at least when it comes to on-field opponent
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy OL Francis Mauigoa committed to Miami on July 4, and says he’s done with the recruiting process. Well, sort of.
Four-star forward Brandon Williams down to 2 schools
Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ The King four-star recruit Brandon Williams tells On3 he’s down to two schools — St. John’s and UCLA. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound power forward also received offers from Illinois, Oklahoma State, USC, Seton Hall, Kansas State, and others. UCLA just wrapped up an official...
JAKE'S TAKE: Ole Miss' offense can throw the depth chart away. There is talent across the board
Depth charts are fun and a necessary evil when it comes to football but if there was ever a time Ole Miss does not need to feel constricted by one, this is this year.
Kirby Smart updates the current state of second-string quarterback battle
Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens ahead of the regular season for the first time in his career, meaning the national spotlight has been shone elsewhere regarding quarterback battles. There’s still a need for a reliable second option behind Bennett, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is loving what he’s seeing from the rest of the quarterback room this camp.
Avantae Williams after Miami's Tuesday practice: This is the most football I've ever learned in my life
The Miami Hurricanes have an interesting situation brewing at safety, with three highly regarded players working at the two spots: James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens. Can James Williams work in the box?. Sure. Can Kinchens work as essentially a cornerback at times given his coverage skills?. Yes to...
ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff
ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff creating buzz with backup QB battle
Competition is a cornerstone of Kirby Smart’s Georgia Football program. That’s certainly the case when you stack talent on top of talent with six straight top-3 classes in the country on the recruiting trail. And while the starting spot in the quarterback room doesn’t really seem to be up for grabs, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are in the heat of battle competing for the backup spot. We’ll call it, ‘Beck v. Brock.’
Report: Green Bay Packers trade offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
The Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, sending offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to Florida for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Van Lanen is going into his second year in the NFL after going No. 214 overall in the...
JD PicKell: Bryan Harsin can be trusted to pick the best quarterback for the job
Week 1 of college football is right around the corner, which means it’s time for some quarterbacks that have been battling throughout fall camp to start winning some starting jobs. On3’s JD PicKell gave his thoughts on the quarterback competition happening at Auburn and believes the competition between Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada, and TJ Finley has now become a two-horse race between Calzada and Finley.
Greg McElroy reveals an advantage Michigan football has in their quarterback competition
As other teams across the country are wrapping up positions battles, the Michigan Wolverines can say they’re no stranger to a little quarterback competition. They’ve had one that’s been going on to a degree ever since last season between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. While some argue how healthy that is, it didn’t bother Jim Harbaugh’s team during their run to the playoff. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes that letting it continue may also be a positive for Michigan this season too.
Greg McElroy reveals why the opening week starter may not be as big for Brian Kelly
The decision between Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels at quarterback is a big one for LSU. But one analyst thinks the Tigers could end up using both, based on Brian Kelly’s past situations at Notre Dame. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy broke down the situation at LSU on “Always College...
Elijah Arroyo: Under new Miami coordinator Josh Gattis "We can run the same play 10 different ways"
If you’re looking for an under-the-radar Miami Hurricanes offensive player who might be in store for a breakout season, look no further than Elijah Arroyo. Yes, technically Arroyo is Will Mallory’s backup. But new coordinator Josh Gattis showed at Michigan he relies heavily on tight ends … plural. Not one tight end, but two and sometimes even three.
Matt LaFleur: Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari to come off PUP list
The Green Bay Packers veteran is on the mend. After missing most of the last two seasons, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is on his way back to playing full speed just ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report from Packers reporter Pete Dougherty, Bakhtiari is coming off of the PUP list. Or, the “physically unable to perform” list. Here was the report:
