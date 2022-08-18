ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday: Quarterback questions, tight end solutions

By Bobby Burton about 5 hours
Quinn Ewers, Ben Ballard, Hudson Card (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

On3.com

Kirby Smart updates the current state of second-string quarterback battle

Stetson Bennett is the guy in Athens ahead of the regular season for the first time in his career, meaning the national spotlight has been shone elsewhere regarding quarterback battles. There’s still a need for a reliable second option behind Bennett, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is loving what he’s seeing from the rest of the quarterback room this camp.
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff creating buzz with backup QB battle

Competition is a cornerstone of Kirby Smart’s Georgia Football program. That’s certainly the case when you stack talent on top of talent with six straight top-3 classes in the country on the recruiting trail. And while the starting spot in the quarterback room doesn’t really seem to be up for grabs, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff are in the heat of battle competing for the backup spot. We’ll call it, ‘Beck v. Brock.’
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

JD PicKell: Bryan Harsin can be trusted to pick the best quarterback for the job

Week 1 of college football is right around the corner, which means it’s time for some quarterbacks that have been battling throughout fall camp to start winning some starting jobs. On3’s JD PicKell gave his thoughts on the quarterback competition happening at Auburn and believes the competition between Robby Ashford, Zach Calzada, and TJ Finley has now become a two-horse race between Calzada and Finley.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Greg McElroy reveals an advantage Michigan football has in their quarterback competition

As other teams across the country are wrapping up positions battles, the Michigan Wolverines can say they’re no stranger to a little quarterback competition. They’ve had one that’s been going on to a degree ever since last season between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. While some argue how healthy that is, it didn’t bother Jim Harbaugh’s team during their run to the playoff. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes that letting it continue may also be a positive for Michigan this season too.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Elijah Arroyo: Under new Miami coordinator Josh Gattis "We can run the same play 10 different ways"

If you’re looking for an under-the-radar Miami Hurricanes offensive player who might be in store for a breakout season, look no further than Elijah Arroyo. Yes, technically Arroyo is Will Mallory’s backup. But new coordinator Josh Gattis showed at Michigan he relies heavily on tight ends … plural. Not one tight end, but two and sometimes even three.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Matt LaFleur: Green Bay Packers OT David Bakhtiari to come off PUP list

The Green Bay Packers veteran is on the mend. After missing most of the last two seasons, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is on his way back to playing full speed just ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report from Packers reporter Pete Dougherty, Bakhtiari is coming off of the PUP list. Or, the “physically unable to perform” list. Here was the report:
GREEN BAY, WI
