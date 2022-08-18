Thursday: Quarterback questions, tight end solutions

As other teams across the country are wrapping up positions battles, the Michigan Wolverines can say they’re no stranger to a little quarterback competition. They’ve had one that’s been going on to a degree ever since last season between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy. While some argue how healthy that is, it didn’t bother Jim Harbaugh’s team during their run to the playoff. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes that letting it continue may also be a positive for Michigan this season too.

