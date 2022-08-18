ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football rankings: 5 Top 25 teams that will lose first in 2022

College football rankings will look different after these five top 25 teams lose for the first time. With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll being released a few weeks ahead of the 2022 campaign, these college football rankings will serve as our guiding light until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets for the first time a few months from now.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Ap
FanSided

Alabama Football: Restoring Order

Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
ClutchPoints

3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season

In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship

If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle

Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games

College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Penn State glorification has to stop

Death, taxes and Penn State is on the verge of winning the Big Ten, going to the College Football Playoff and maybe more!. The recency bias in college football media never fails to impress. Generally speaking, when a team does good one year, it is now a formidable force to be reckoned with and in no way going to take a step back. If a team is bad, that’s it, it’s over, everybody pack up your things and go home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'

Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy