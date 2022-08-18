Read full article on original website
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
Paul Finebaum Believes 2 College Football Moves Are 'Inevitable'
USC and UCLA shook up the college football landscape with their upcoming jump to the Big Ten, as did Texas and Oklahoma when they decided to join the SEC. And given the B1G's new "game-changing" media rights deal, ESPN's Paul Finebaum doesn't see the expansion stopping there. Hopping on Twitter...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
College football rankings: 5 Top 25 teams that will lose first in 2022
College football rankings will look different after these five top 25 teams lose for the first time. With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll being released a few weeks ahead of the 2022 campaign, these college football rankings will serve as our guiding light until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets for the first time a few months from now.
Alabama Football: Restoring Order
Fans across the nation, particularly those of opposing SEC schools, relish a down year for Alabama football. Of course, a “down year” for the Tide would be cause for celebration at any other school. Alabama finished 13-2 last season, winning the SEC West and the SEC Championship game...
Where do the Oklahoma Sooners land in the updated On3 Sports team recruiting rankings?
The Oklahoma Sooners are sitting pretty with the 2023 recruiting class in the final full week of August. As things stand on August 21, they have 20 players pledged to join them next year, led by five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold. EDGE rusher Adepoju Adebawore recently received five-star status from On3...
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late
The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
Brent Venables Pushing Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs to Another Level at Oklahoma
The young defensive end duo have big shoes to fill to replace Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto.
3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season
In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship
If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
The 2023 decommitments that reshaped the recruiting cycle
Over the course of a given recruiting cycle, certain commitments can be pointed to as turning points for every program. (See: Manning, Arch.) But equally as impactful are the inverse decisions, where a prospect announces their decommitment or flips to another school. The 2023 decommitments in this cycle have been no different.
College Football is back: Power Five “Week Zero” Games
College football is officially back. For some schools who will be participating in “Week Zero” matchups, today marks the first game week of the season. Diehard college football fans that cannot wait until September 3rd will be content to watch games of any kind this weekend. Here are the Power Five games to watch on Saturday, August 27th.
The Penn State glorification has to stop
Death, taxes and Penn State is on the verge of winning the Big Ten, going to the College Football Playoff and maybe more!. The recency bias in college football media never fails to impress. Generally speaking, when a team does good one year, it is now a formidable force to be reckoned with and in no way going to take a step back. If a team is bad, that’s it, it’s over, everybody pack up your things and go home.
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
Danny Kanell dubs B1G WR group best in the country: 'It's a slam dunk'
Danny Kanell of CBS Sports talked about who he thinks has the best WR group in all of college football. The answer may shock you. Ohio State has the best WR room, according to Kanell. He believes that the Buckeyes will once again have a dominant group of receivers even after losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to the NFL Draft. Kanell even went as far to say that Ohio State is going to have the best offense in the country.
