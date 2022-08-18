Read full article on original website
Tennessee football: Discussed NCAA rules changes trend in Vols’ favor
They say nothing is accomplished overnight, and in the NCAA’s case, nothing can be accomplished within a decade. However, what’s important is if things are trending the right way, and in the case of NCAA rules changes, they are trending in the direction Tennessee football needs. An Associated...
Tennessee football: Top 10 SEC stars Vols have to account for in 2022
All-SEC and All-American teams are out, and it’s safe to say Tennessee football will have to face a lot of players on those teams this year. The Vols’ eight-game SEC schedule includes the two teams who load up both list and will likely do so on a yearly basis, so it makes it difficult to determine who the best players they’ll face are.
Tennessee football’s top five seniors of 2022
He may have been a first-year head coach last year, but Josh Heupel relied on a bunch of veteran leadership with Tennessee football. Now, as a result, the Vols are loaded with seniors this year expected to make a huge impact on the season. However, they are actually loaded with two separate types of senior classes.
atozsports.com
Current Vols player who played under Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones details how Tennessee is different under Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Grant Frerking recently sat down with The Athletic’s Andy Staples on “The Andy Staples Show” to discuss a variety of topics. One of the things that Frerking discussed is the environment under current Vols head coach Josh Heupel as opposed to his predecessors, Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive unfortunate news on Sunday
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Sunday. Rumors started swirling earlier on Sunday that running back Lyn-J Dixon, a former Clemson Tigers running back who transferred to Tennessee earlier this summer, had left the Vols’ football program. VolQuest’s Austin Price confirmed the rumors on Sunday evening, though...
wklw.com
Lady Bulldog’s Sr. All-Stater Kensley Feltner Commits to Belmont
* Lawrence Co Lady Bulldogs Sr. Guard Kensley Feltner has made her College choice. In a Twitter Post from Sunday, Feltner announced she will continue her athletic and academic career at Belmont University. Feltner led the state in scoring with 943 total points and 26.9 points per game in her junior campaign. The Bulldogs finished the season 15th Region runner-up. Belmont has received a bid to the NCAAW tournament six of the past seven years, falling to Tennessee in the second round of the 2022 tournament. Congratulations Kensley Feltner.
whopam.com
Nolensville, Tn to play in LWS Today
>Nolensville Takes On Hagerstown From Indiana Today In LLWS. (South Williamsport, PA) — Nolensville is back in action today as the Little League World Series continues from Williamsport. The team will take on Hagerstown from Indiana this afternoon at Lamade Stadium. The team won convincingly on Friday against Utah 11-2 to advance in the tournament.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Sternberg to step down after two decades at Vanderbilt
After a long and impactful career at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Paul Sternberg Jr., MD, is stepping down from his role as chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Eye Institute, effective June 30, 2023. A search committee led by Seth Karp, MD,...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
Tennessee couple on 1st date breaks into church to play piano
A couple's first date in Hendersonville, Tennessee, turned into a church burglary. And then a trip to jail.
newstalk987.com
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
wpln.org
Tennessee has tens of thousands of jobs to fill, but hardly anyone wants them
Tennessee’s unemployment rate has remained at 3.3% for the third consecutive month, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The rate was at an all-time low of 3.2% in March and April. The steady unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily mean that people who are out of...
WSMV
Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit
UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Hayley Hubbard, Today’s FACE of Nashville
Co-founder of Feeding Nashville and one half of the duo behind parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley Hubbard is undoubtedly a busy woman. A go-to for parents and parents-to-be, her podcast offers candid experiences and practical advice on all things child-related. When she’s not using her platform to raise awareness for food insecurity and advocate for health and wellness, you might find the mom of three on the sidelines of one of her husband’s concerts. (After all, he’s one half of country music duo Florida Georgia Line and currently on a solo tour with Keith Urban — we’d find the time, too!) Please welcome our newest FACE of Nashville, podcast host and philanthropist Hayley Hubbard.
