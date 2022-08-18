MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota could walk off the job if a deal isn't made with hospitals. Monday, nurses with Hennepin County Medical Center held an informational picket. Nurses at a public hospital like HCMC are not allowed to go out on strike; it’s the law. But they are negotiating a new wage package and their concerns reverberate across the systems where we could see thousands of nurses walk off the job at some point.

