Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe Mertens
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
fox9.com
Lawsuit filed over provision that could result in white teachers being fired first in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A lawsuit has been filed over a new teacher retention policy at Minneapolis Public Schools that critics say could result in white teachers being laid off first. The policy states that when there are layoffs, "under-represented" teachers should be skipped over for someone who is not...
fox9.com
AG Ellison issues consumer alert over crisis pregnancy centers
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday issued a consumer alert warning Minnesotans seeking reproductive health care about so-called "crisis pregnancy centers." Ellison says these crisis pregnancy centers have limited services and potentially deceptive nature of certain claims, adding in wake of the June 2022 U.S....
fox9.com
Nurses picket in Minneapolis as threat of massive strike looms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota could walk off the job if a deal isn't made with hospitals. Monday, nurses with Hennepin County Medical Center held an informational picket. Nurses at a public hospital like HCMC are not allowed to go out on strike; it’s the law. But they are negotiating a new wage package and their concerns reverberate across the systems where we could see thousands of nurses walk off the job at some point.
fox9.com
State law enforcement officials detail security plans for Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A threat assessment conducted on the Minnesota State Fair came back "extremely low," the state's top law enforcement official said, just ahead of the fair's opening. Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Gov. Tim Walz and officials from the fair briefed reporters on their security...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
fox9.com
Man works to launch entrepreneurial space for people of color in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man with roots on the north side is looking to invest in the community he serves. Jesse Ross is in the process of purchasing a massive warehouse located just outside the north loop. His vision is to build a space where entrepreneurs of color can grow.
voiceofalexandria.com
Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota
(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota will increase minimum-wage beginning Jan. 1, 2023
ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry announced that the states minimum-wage rates will increase effective January 1, 2023. The rates will be adjusted for inflation to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
As public hearing nears, St. Paul rent cap faces renewed challenge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Renters and landlords are lobbying hard ahead of Wednesday's public hearing over a series of changes to St. Paul's rent control ordinance. The proposals would weaken St. Paul's ordinance, which is widely considered one of the toughest in the country. It caps rent increases at 3 percent a year and includes few specific exemptions. The City Council can soon make major changes after the end of a one-year lockout period from the time voters passed the measure in November 2021.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 26-28)
There is no shortage of events this week, especially with all the new offerings at the Minnesota State Fair. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota State Fair. 1256 Snelling Ave. N, St. Paul. August 26 through September 5. The Great Minnesota Get-Together is...
fox9.com
What happens if Twin Cities nurses strike
More than 15,000 nurses throughout Minnesota could walk off the job if a deal isn't made with hospitals. Monday, nurses with Hennepin County Medical Center held an informational picket. Nurses at a public hospital like HCMC are not allowed to go out on strike; it’s the law. But they are negotiating a new wage package and their concerns reverberate across the systems where we could see thousands of nurses walk off the job at some point.
ktoe.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
9 charged in Minneapolis street racing bust
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against nine people related to street racing in Minneapolis and around the metro. According to county attorney Mike Freeman, the nine people are facing a total of 20 felonies related to street racing, including riot, criminal damage to property, child endangerment, and reckless driving.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair safety: Fair police chief says department is prepared
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - New Minnesota State Fair Police Chief Ron Knafla is confident that this year's fair will go off without a hitch after the police department was able to round out hiring its staff this past week. Earlier this month, the chief wrote a letter to...
KIMT
Second Rochester washing machine thief is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second person is sentenced to prison for breaking into apartment buildings and robbing the washing machines. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30 of Shakopee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and two months behind bars and ordered to pay $6,567.50 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. 31 other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
fox9.com
Wild Greg's announces closure of downtown Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wild Greg's Saloon in downtown Minneapolis says it's closed, effective immediately. In a press release posted on Facebook the bar said it would be closing because the "Road to a prosperous Minneapolis is longer that we hoped…" The bar also cited mask mandates, riots, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Cooling housing market: Idaho, Colorado, Utah sellers drop prices in July
A significant number of sellers — particularly in pandemic hot spots — dropped their asking prices in July as more buyers backed out of the market, according to a new report. In Boise, Idaho, nearly 70% of homes for sale fell in price, as owners "struggled to match...
fox9.com
120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school
(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
fox9.com
Family sues after contractor skips out on $11K job in Woodbury
(FOX 9) - Two Woodbury families are out of a lot of money after they say they hired the same local contractor to work on their homes, and he stopped showing up after being paid. On April 6, Kristi and Josh Parah hired Troy Robinson’s Absolute Roofing and Remodeling for...
Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a park in Minneapolis late Sunday. Minneapolis Parks Police confirmed it was called at 11:41 p.m. to North Mississippi Regional Park on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man had both been...
Comments / 2