What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs SeasonIBWAAChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks for first time since PED suspension
Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since being suspended for PEDs, apologizing while holding firm on his skin infection excuse. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t suit up for the Padres for a long time after receiving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. San Diego, which came in leading Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the NL’s third wild card spot, lost for the sixth time in 10 games. Clevinger (4-5) was facing the Guardians for the second time since they traded him to San Diego in a nine-player deal during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The right-hander made his season debut against in the opener of a doubleheader at Cleveland on May 4 and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-4 victory.
Yankees pitchers celebrating Jordan Montgomery’s dominant start tells you everything
The New York Yankees trading away Jordan Montgomery at the 2022 deadline in exchange for an injured Harrison Bader never made much sense, even though a healthy Bader will be an obvious upgrade on Aaron Hicks whenever he returns (and no matter what he can actually contribute). Trading pitching depth...
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Brian Cashman tests faith of Yankees fans again with Jordan Montgomery comments
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says that he has zero regrets trading Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader. The New York Yankees were among the most active teams at the trade deadline, but were they a bit too active? They brought in outfielder Andrew Benintendi, starting pitcher Frankie Montas, and relief pitcher Scott Effross to bolster their respective positions. But, the team decided to move on from pitcher Jordan Montgomery, trading him to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader, who is still recovering from a foot injury.
