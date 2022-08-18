ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIU announces passing of linebacker Luke Knox, Ole Miss transfer and brother of Dawson Knox

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The FIU Panthers announced the passing of linebacker Luke Knox on Thursday. Knox, 22, was preparing for his fifth collegiate season after spending four years with the Ole Miss Rebels. The Brentwood, Tennessee native is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre posted his condolences on Thursday morning.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre wrote. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

Coaches mourn loss of former Rebels linebacker

The Buffalo Bills have also reacted to the passing of the younger brother of their 2019 third-round draft pick.

“Tough morning,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. … Tragic news I woke up to this morning. We love him and support him.”

Knox played a total of 23 games during the past four years for the Rebels before opting to transfer in March. His best season came in 2019 at linebacker when he racked up 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. In 2021, he had 11 tackles, two TFLs, a fumble recovery and one pass defended. Coming out of Brentwood Academy, he was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the On3 Consensus.

Former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker coach Tyrone Nix shared his sympathies as well.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luke Knox,” Nix wrote. “My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family in which he thought the world of. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Once a Rebel always a Rebel. #LandShark family for LIFE”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Lane Kiffin sends heartwarming message to John Rhys Plumlee on winning UCF job

John Rhys Plumlee started his career at Ole Miss before Lane Kiffin landed in Oxford. During that time, Plumlee impressed with his athletic ability from the quarterback position. Ultimately, though, he lost the starting job to Matt Corral, was moved to play wide receiver, and landed in the transfer portal following the 2021 season.
Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Several Indiana State football players involved in three-fatality accident

Indiana State University has announced several members of their football team were involved in a single vehicle, three-fatality accident early Sunday morning. “It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning,” announced Indiana State. “Police said there were five people total in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
