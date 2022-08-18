FIU announces passing of linebacker Luke Knox, Ole Miss transfer and brother of Dawson Knox

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The FIU Panthers announced the passing of linebacker Luke Knox on Thursday. Knox, 22, was preparing for his fifth collegiate season after spending four years with the Ole Miss Rebels. The Brentwood, Tennessee native is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre posted his condolences on Thursday morning.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre wrote. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

Coaches mourn loss of former Rebels linebacker

The Buffalo Bills have also reacted to the passing of the younger brother of their 2019 third-round draft pick.

“Tough morning,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. … Tragic news I woke up to this morning. We love him and support him.”

Knox played a total of 23 games during the past four years for the Rebels before opting to transfer in March. His best season came in 2019 at linebacker when he racked up 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery. In 2021, he had 11 tackles, two TFLs, a fumble recovery and one pass defended. Coming out of Brentwood Academy, he was a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, according to the On3 Consensus.

Former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker coach Tyrone Nix shared his sympathies as well.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luke Knox,” Nix wrote. “My heartfelt condolences goes out to his family in which he thought the world of. May they remain strong in this difficult time. Once a Rebel always a Rebel. #LandShark family for LIFE”