A 26-year-old man is dead and one other is injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Deep Ellum, Dallas police confirm to NBC 5. Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, Dallas police found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man around the corner who was shot in the leg.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO