FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
What's Next for Texas Weather?Keira LaneTexas State
Mansfield ISD Launches Investigation in Ransomware AttackLarry LeaseMansfield, TX
Embattled Dallas Attorney is SentencedKeira LaneDallas, TX
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GCISD Passes Policies on Pronoun Usage, Books and Classroom Discussions
After nearly 200 speakers Monday night voiced their support and concerns, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board narrowly passed a set of policies on topics such as pronoun usage, bathrooms and classroom discussions. The proposed policies would limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality and give trustees a greater say...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Flood Control Improvements for Future Protection
Massive flood control improvements are underway in Dallas to help people in the future. Some recent work proved effective in this week’s flooding. But one very large project that’s not quite finished would have protected homes that flooded this time. Homes near Dallas Fair Park received water from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology
When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment. Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday. Earning that diploma has always been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mansfield ISD Investigating Ransomware Attack
The Mansfield Independent School District is investigating a ransomware attack that disrupted communications systems across the district Monday, administrators say. In a news release Monday evening, a Mansfield ISD spokesperson said the cyberattack caused an outage in all systems requiring internet connectivity, including the district's website, Skyward online administration software, email and phone systems.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Animals Moved to Safety After Flooding in Fort Worth
Rescue teams in Fort Worth moved various breeds of animals to safety after flood waters endangered them at the Trinity River Farm and Equestrian Center. A staffer told NBC 5 that she and her team rescued seventeen goats, a pregnant donkey, a miniature pony, two ranch dogs and two horses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Responds Fixes Billing Error in the Thousands
The unforgettable 2021 winter storm took a toll on pretty much every household. Amy Meyser of Mansfield remembers the harsh, freezing conditions. "It was pretty nerve-wracking with the possibility of pipes freezing and overall damage," she recalled. When Meyser received her electric bill from Engie Electric in April of 2021,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage
Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Monday Floods, Seagoville Mom Hails Firefighters as Heroes
Fire-fighters in Dallas County are being hailed heroes after rescuing families from floodwaters. For 15 years, Kenia Guerin has called the property off Beckett Road home. On Monday, it was the first time she ever witnessed it flood. Once water surrounded her home and her parent's place nearby, Guerin called...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle
A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family, Friends Call for Justice After Dallas Karaoke Owner Killed
Chin Shin, who everyone knew as Jin, was shot early Monday morning in Fort Worth. It happened after a traffic accident led to an argument and eventually, gunfire at the intersection of the southbound lanes of South University Drive and Interstate 30. “It’s been a roller coaster for everybody, going...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lancaster Community Calls for Change After Youth Sports Shooting
Saturday marked one week since a disagreement between coaches at a little league football game turned deadly, leaving coach Michael Hickmon dead. Following calls for change, coaches, parents and the community came together to come up with a plan to end senseless violence at youth sports events. “All of us...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drone Footage Shows Submerged, Flooded Cars as Drivers Rescued From I-30 Near Downtown Dallas
An incredible drone video shot early Monday morning shows multiple water rescues along Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas. The video shows firefighters wading into neck-high water and using ropes to pull several drivers from submerged vehicles, trapped on the highway in fast-rising floodwater. More than a dozen vehicles are seen...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dallas
Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle at approximately 5:09 a.m. A man was running eastbound in the 6900 block of Lake...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, One Injured After Deep Ellum Shooting
A 26-year-old man is dead and one other is injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Deep Ellum, Dallas police confirm to NBC 5. Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, Dallas police found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man around the corner who was shot in the leg.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flooding Leads to Water Running Through Streets of Fort Worth
Heavy overnight and early morning rain brought flash flooding to North Texas Monday morning. In Fort Worth, at least five inches of rain fell overnight leading to flooding in some neighborhoods Monday morning. Though the Flash Flood Warning issued Monday morning has expired, a Flood Warning and a Flood Watch...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crews Rescue Children, Residents and Animals from Seagoville RV
Texas Sky Ranger was over Seagoville Monday afternoon when it captured video of rescue crews helping people, children and pets from an RV surrounded by high waters. The rescues happened in the 150000 block of Beckett Road. Two groups of people could be seen guided and sometimes carried through the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Irving Police Searching for 17-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Sunday Morning
Texas Department of Public Safety has activated an Endangered Missing Persons alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday. According to police, Quinaejah Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with the Nike logo on the front, black leggings, and a silver purse.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mesquite Fire Dept: Woman Dead After Vehicle Swept by Floodwater
One woman is dead after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, fire officials confirmed to NBC 5. Mesquite Fire Chief Rusty Wilson said the unidentified woman was inside a vehicle under a bridge on Military Parkway. Officials added that the car was presumably swept off the road at Scyene Road Bridge at the service road of Interstate Highway 635. The vehicle was then discovered by officials as the water receded, according to Chief Wilson.
