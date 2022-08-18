ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Graham Greene, Alice Moran to Star in Mystery Comedy ‘Paige Darcy and The Case of The Stoned Cat’ (Exclusive)

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6cvN_0hLy3Yw900

Graham Greene is set to star alongside Alice Moran in the comedy mystery Paige Darcy and the Case of the Stoned Cat , from directors Melissa D’Agostino and Matt Campagna for HighballTV.

Greene, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing medicine man Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves and will also appear in Marvel’s Echo series, joins an ensemble cast that includes Linda Kash, Dan Jeannotte, Andrew Phung and Paloma Nunez.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Paige Darcy and the Case of the Stoned Cat is also written by Second City alum Alice Moran, who has also starred in Sunnyside and Man Seeking Woman . Moran plays a former precious tween sleuth, Paige Darcy, who is dragged into solving both a murder case and the mystery of how to put her life back together.

The movie is shooting in Hamilton, Ontario through August. “We’ve been developing Paige Darcy with Alice for years now, as she’s crafted a brilliant and timely script that is as hilarious as it is moving. The script has already garnered a lot of attention, and I think the incredible caliber of the talent it has attracted speaks to how much this film was clamoring to be made,” co-director Melissa D’Agostino said in a statement.

HighballTV is a Canadian production and distribution company that also offers a subscription-based streaming platform for a focused curated film collections and premiere titles from major film festivals.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Virginia Patton, Actress in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton, who portrayed Ruth Dakin Bailey, the sister-in-law of Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey, in the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, has died. She was 97.  Patton died Thursday at an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, the Mathews Funeral Home announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74Ioane "John" King, Actor on Starz's 'Spartacus,' Dies at 49 Patton’s character in the 1946 film was married to Harry Bailey (Todd Karns), and her big scene takes place at the Bedford Falls train...
ALBANY, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Ioane “John” King, Actor on Starz’s ‘Spartacus,’ Dies at 49

Ioane “John” King, who started as an extra on the Starz historical drama Spartacus before being elevated to the recurring fan-favorite role of Rhaskos, died on Aug. 15. He was 49. The actor’s passing was announced by his family on a Facebook page devoted to his battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The message noted that the New Zealander died surrounded by friends and family.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoanne Koch, Influential Film Society of Lincoln Center Executive, Dies at 92Virginia Patton, Actress in 'It's a Wonderful Life,' Dies at 97Leon Vitali, 'Barry Lyndon' Actor and Stanley Kubrick's Personal Assistant, Dies at 74 His...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Defends Calling Out NYT Critic Over ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Cleavage Comment, Calls Exchange “Hilarious”

A line about cleavage in The New York Times’ review of A24’s new horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies is the source of social media’s latest dust-up, this one involving Amandla Stenberg. The actress, who stars in the Halina Reijn-directed film opposite Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrold, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to clarify why she sent a pointed DM to NYT’s Lena Wilson after the critic posted their back-and-forth on Twitter late last night. It has since inspired hundreds of comments about everything from homophobia to how critics write about actresses...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Toronto: Brendan Fraser Set for Performance Tribute at Film Festival

Brendan Fraser, the veteran actor who has largely disappeared from the big screen in recent years, but who is said to make a great comeback in Darren Aronofsky‘s A24 film The Whale, which will have its North American premiere at September’s Toronto International Film Festival, has been tapped for the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the TIFF Tribute Awards. The 53-year-old, who is best known for anchoring The Mummy trilogy (1999-2008), will be one of several honorees at the gala dinner — a fundraiser for TIFF’s Every Story fund, which promotes “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in film” — on Sept....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Greene
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Paige
Person
Matt Campagna
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope for Release One Day

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the Belgian filmmakers behind the recently shelved Batgirl movie, have revealed they don’t have any footage of the film saved but are still hopeful that one day the film will be finished and released. In a new interview for the SKRIPT YouTube channel, Arbi and Fallah offered more details, from their perspective, of Warner Bros.’ shock decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was in the post-production phase. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Red Sonja': Matilda Lutz to Star in Millennium's Sword and Sorcery FeatureTIFF: Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener,' Bill Pohlad's 'Dreamin' Wild' to Get Exclusive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sheryl Sandberg Marries Former NBC News Producer Tom Bernthal

Outgoing Meta chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg married former NBC News producer Tom Bernthal on Saturday. The pair, who got engaged in February 2020 after starting their relationship the year prior, appropriately took to Instagram to announce the news. They each posted the same photo of themselves holding hands in the woods, with Sandberg succinctly captioning it, “MARRIED,” adding a string of heart emojis.More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since OscarsInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimInstagram's TikTok Identity Crisis: Focusing on Reels Isn't Working Bernthal, the founder...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Comedy#Film Star#Paloma#Goldcrest Films#The Stoned Cat#Canadian
The Hollywood Reporter

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Stanley Kubrick’s Personal Assistant, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, who starred in Eyes Wide Shut and Barry Lyndon before later switching his career focus from acting to serving as Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, has died. He was 74. Details of Vitali’s death were not immediately available, but it was confirmed by Kubrick’s official social media presence. More from The Hollywood ReporterL.Q. Jones, 'Wild Bunch' Actor and Member of Peckinpah's Posse, Dies at 94Joe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Colin Cantwell, Concept Artist Who Designed Iconic 'Star Wars' Spacecraft, Dies at 90 “These announcements are never easy, but this one has hit us particularly hard this...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home

Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: In 1981, ‘Roar’ Pitted Lions Against Humans Without CGI

In Universal’s Beast, out Aug. 19, Idris Elba is hunted by a ferocious lion. That creature is entirely computer-generated. But in 1981’s Roar, the beasts mauling Tippi Hedren, daughter Melanie Griffith (then 19) and the rest of the cast were real. Often cited as the most dangerous film production of all time, Roar began in 1969, when Hedren — who’d starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds — was filming in Mozambique, accompanied by then-husband Noel Marshall. They stumbled on an abandoned plantation house that had been overrun by a pride of lions. Their guide told them the local wildlife was becoming...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Chair Sleeper

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, there might be one issue. You might have an issue that he or she likes to fall asleep in his or her chair. So, what do you do if your partner likes to fall asleep in his or her chair instead of the bed? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The Hollywood Reporter

James Acaster On the Continued Popularity of “Edgy Comedians” Clip

Whenever a leading comedian releases a new special that includes jokes punching down on trans people, within hours a clip of James Acaster excoriating “edgy” comics goes viral on social media. It happens so often, sadly, it’s become a pattern. The clip, taken from Acaster’s 2019 special Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999, sees the usually mild-mannered British comic satirizing “edgy” performers like Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle. “They say whatever they like, edgy comedians. No one tells them what they can and can’t say. They walk straight onstage, top of their specials sometimes, and do 10 solid minutes just slagging off...
The Guardian

Night Dances review – ecstasy on the dancefloor

Sweat pools, hands rise in the air, buttocks twerk like there’s no tomorrow. It’s late at night and people are dancing, each lost in a world of their own. Emma Martin’s Night Dances, first seen in Dublin in 2021, is about the ecstasy of moving on a dancefloor that time forgot.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media in First Non-Apology Post Since Oscars

Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Batman 2’: Mattson Tomlin to Co-Write Script With Matt Reeves

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is once again heeding the call of the Bat-Signal. Tomlin is reteaming with Matt Reeves to write The Batman 2, the follow-up to Reeves’ well-received Robert Pattinson-starring take on the Caped Crusader that proved to be a hit with audiences. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Batman' Filmmaker Matt Reeves Inks Overall Film, TV Deal With Warner Bros.Box Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyMTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Leads With Seven Nominations Plot details are being kept in the Batcave. It is not even clear whether the sequel will feature the Joker, Batman’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski Talks Fan Theories and Val Kilmer’s First Reaction to His Beloved Scene

[This story contains spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick.] Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick continues to break record after record, much like its titular character. The Top Gun sequel has now passed Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth biggest domestic film of all time, and it currently ranks twelfth on the all-time worldwide box office list. It’s a staggering achievement, to say the least, for a sequel to Tony Scott’s 36-year-old film, especially since it doesn’t fit the profile of most record breakers today.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany Talks Breaking the MCU's Fourth Wall Before DeadpoolAaron Taylor-Johnson Discusses...
MOVIES
LADbible

People in stitches at picture of The Mountain holding a regular mug

If you've watched Game of Thrones, then you'll know The Mountain is huge... though to be fair, even if you haven't watched it, you could probably guess by his nickname. The actual actor who plays The Mountain is also huge. Again, this might sound obvious, but the actors who play the hobbits in Lord of the Rings aren't actually 3ft tall, you know.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy