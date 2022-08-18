Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Padres' Yu Darvish: Lands on paternity list
Darvish was placed on the paternity list by the Padres on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander, who was previously scheduled to start Wednesday against the Guardians, will instead step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his family. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Blake Snell will have his spot in the rotation pushed up to start the series finale versus Cleveland. Darvish could rejoin the Padres as early as Friday's series opener in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Rays' Tommy Romero: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Romero for assignment Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Romero received the chance to make his MLB debut in April as a starter, but after lasting just 1.2 innings while issuing five walks in that outing, the 25-year-old has been trending downward ever since. He went on to make two additional relief appearances for the big club but has otherwise spent the season at Triple-A Durham, where he struggled in a starting role before ultimately moving to the bullpen. The 25-year-old right-hander owns a 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB in 66.2 innings at Triple-A this season, and his status as a prospect of some repute could prompt another organization to put in a waiver claim for him now that he's off the Rays' 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine
Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned
The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Steps out of lineup in Game 2
DeJong is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. DeJong started the past five games and will take a seat after going 0-for-2 with a walk during the Cardinals' loss in Game 1. Tommy Edman will shift to shortstop in the nightcap while Brendan Donovan receives a start in the infield.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Alec Bohm: Pulled early
Bohm left Monday's game against the Reds with an undisclosed injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. According to Gelb, Bohm hadn't appeared to be moving well all game, and he was ultimately removed after the seventh inning. It's unclear at this time whether the injury will force him to miss any additional game action.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocked in non-save situation
Melancon allowed four runs on three hits and a walk without retiring a batter in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. St. Louis batters jumped on Melancon, who entered the top of ninth inning with Arizona down by a run, and he lasted just 12 pitches. Edwin Uceta followed and gave up a grand slam (three runs charged to Melancon) and then some. Melancon had pitched well after being removed from the closer's role until Saturday's results. The performance continues a pattern in which Melancon's more effective with a save on the line (2.89 ERA) than in non-save situations (5.48 ERA).
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday
Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
CBS Sports
Angels' Jo Adell: On bench Tuesday
Adell is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. After a recent two-game absence due to a thumb injury, Adell started in each of the past four contests and went 2-for-12 with eight strikeouts. Though Magneuris Sierra will pick up the starting nod in left field Tuesday, the non-contending Angels will likely continue to deploy Adell as an everyday player down the stretch with the hope that he can cut down on his strikeouts and emerge as a productive regular in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake Hager: Booted off 40-man roster
Hager was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Hager will head to the waiver wire following Monday's transaction. Reyes Moronta was added to the 40-man roster in Hager's place.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Mayers: Drawing start Wednesday
Mayers is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Mayers is presumably stepping into the rotation spot of Touki Toussaint, who could work out of the bullpen for the time being after being blasted for four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2.2 innings in his last start Aug. 17 against the Mariners. In that same game, Mayers came on in long relief and wasn't any more effective, as he yielded five earned runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings. Mayers tossed 96 pitches in that outing, so he'll be sufficiently stretched out as he steps into the rotation.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tylor Megill: Set to face hitters
Megill (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Megill resumed mound work in mid-August and has been cleared to take another step in his recovery process by facing hitters Friday. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return and hopes to rejoin the Mets in late August or early September.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Homers in loss
McCarthy went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Cardinals. McCarthy started an eighth-inning rally with a solo blast, which presaged two more runs that brought Arizona within one run. However, the bullpen didn't give the team a chance the following inning, giving up eight runs in the top of the ninth. This was McCarthy's first home run since being recalled in July, and the outfielder has put together a sustained stretch of hitting since then. McCarthy is slashing .308/.368/.423 over 32 contests. He's had initial bursts after being recalled previously, but those streaks didn't last as long as this current one.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Sharp for first win
Falter (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets. Falter struggled through the first inning, hitting a batter, handing out two free passes and also throwing...
Gonzalez, Giménez homer off Clevinger, Guardians top Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez and Andrés Giménez homered off former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the AL Central-leading Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night. Gonzalez hit a line shot to left field with two outs in the second, his fourth. Giménez drove a ball deep into the seats down the right field line leading off the fifth, his 15th. San Diego, which came in leading Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the NL’s third wild card spot, lost for the sixth time in 10 games. Clevinger (4-5) was facing the Guardians for the second time since they traded him to San Diego in a nine-player deal during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The right-hander made his season debut against in the opener of a doubleheader at Cleveland on May 4 and got a no-decision in San Diego’s 5-4 victory.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: On books for 2023
Maldonado's $4.5 million team option for 2023 vested Sunday after he appeared in his 90th game of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The $4.5 million price tag is somewhat steep if Maldonado were to move into a backup role in 2023, but the Astros have thus far shown no inclination to reducing the 36-year-old's playing time, even after acquiring fellow catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston earlier this month. With Vazquez headed to free agency this offseason and likely to command a bigger contract than the Astros may be willing to pay, Maldonado could be poised to enter next season atop the depth chart. Though Maldonado owns a lowly .181 batting average and .245 on-base percentage for the season, he's popped 12 home runs and receives high praise for his game calling, pitch framing and ability to control the running game.
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno exploring potential sale: What it would mean for the Halos and Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday he has begun a formal process to "evaluate strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team." Moreno purchased the Angels from Disney for $180 million in May 2003, a few months after the franchise won its only World Series championship. Here...
Guardians defeat Padres 3-1
The Padres lost the opening game of their 2-game series against the Guardians 3-1 on Tuesday night, dropping the Friars to 68-57 on the season.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Facing multi-week absence
Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that he expects Diaz (groin) to miss "a few weeks," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Click's comments would seem to imply that Diaz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list last Wednesday, won't be ready to go when first eligible to rejoin the Astros this weekend. While Diaz is on the shelf, Yordan Alvarez is expected to pick up more work in left field, which will open up more frequent starts at designated hitter for trade-deadline pickup Trey Mancini.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Luis Frias: Moves up to majors
The Diamondbacks recalled Frias from Triple-A Reno ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Frias will give Arizona some much-needed length out of the bullpen in the series finale after five relievers were needed to cover the final 3.2 innings of Saturday's 16-7 loss to St. Louis. One of those relievers, Edwin Uceta, was optioned to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen for Frias, who is expected to work in a low-leverage role for the duration of his stay in Arizona.
