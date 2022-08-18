ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

New students ready for Fall semester at North Platte Community College

North Platte Community College’s north and south campuses were bustling with activity Thursday as students checked in to the dorms for New Student Move-In Day. In addition to getting settled in, they had the opportunity to participate in activities that allowed them to get acquainted with other students on campus. Those included an ice cream and snow cone social under the college’s new pavilion.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Students learn about MPCC through New Student Orientation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Friday was New Student Orientation at Mid-Plains Community College campuses in McCook and North Platte. The activities included a scavenger hunt to help students familiarize themselves with locations and resources on campus. Students also participated in team-building exercises and a panel discussion, met their instructors and learned how...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Corey Gifford, 35, North Platte and Tiffany Hutto, 29, North Platte. Zachary Wagner, 28, North Platte and Aspen Weigel, 23, North Platte. Daniel Dailey, 36 North Platte and Tara Plunk, 36, North Platte. Patrick Cure, 24, North Platte and Cathrynn Horacek, 25, North Platte. Enner Gonzalez, 28, North Platte and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Education
North Platte Post

Paws-itive Partners hosts annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Paws-itive Partners Humane Society's annual Purrfect Pasta Dinner fundraiser returns Friday, August 26, after a two-year cancellation because of the pandemic. This year's dinner will be held at Venue 304 at 304 East Fifth Street, across the street from North Platte Community Playhouse. Doors open at 5:00 pm. Purrfect Pasta Dinner is open to the public, and admission is a free-will donation. Everyone is invited to attend.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#K12#The Npcc South Campus#Npcc#The College Drive
North Platte Post

North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy