Francis Fajfar
5d ago
We just moved out of that area. Had been there for 38 years. It's sad to see what has happened to FEARFAX COUNTY over the last 10 years. To many Floyds. Get out while you can people
Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured
WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
New Information Released By Police In Prince George's County On Suspect Wanted For Murder
A man charged with the murder of a DC man is on the run, and police are asking for the public's help in locating him, authorities say. Randy McFail, 32, is accused of killing Robert Earl Price, 22, earlier this month in Capitol Heights, Prince George's County police say. Price...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County “better get its act together soon” to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
Deputies: Man arrested for shooting woman in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man for the shooting death of the mother of his child. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Crescent Valley Drive. When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Aliyah...
WJLA
Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
Father arrested for accidental shooting death of 1-year-old, police say
WASHINGTON — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy that happened in Southeast D.C. near the end of 2021. The child, 18-month-old Legend Wheeler, died from an apparent "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound" after he found the suspect's unsecured gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Man arrested in Pentagon City after fleeing from police three times
A driver who fled from police early Saturday morning in Crystal City then returned, successfully fled again, and returned and tried to flee a third time, police say. The third time was the charm for officers. Police say the unusual sequence ended with a foot chase and the arrest of...
5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma in Capitol Heights, police say
WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma injuries in Capitol Heights, according to a medical examiner's report, and police are now investigating her death as a homicide. On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 10:18 p.m. an ambulance was called to a home in the 5100 block of...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Murder Suspect At Large After Fatal Anne Arundel County Shooting: Police
A young Severn man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Naim Rashid Addison, 20, was shot while driving a tan 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court around 8:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Jury recommends 20-year sentence for 19-year-old convicted of manslaughter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A panel of jurors recommended a 20-year prison sentence for a 19-year-old convicted in the deaths of two of his high school classmates -- 10 years for each of the teenagers killed. After deliberating for nearly three days, a jury found Zachary Burkard guilty of...
Two men shot in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
fox5dc.com
2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed
WASHINGTON - Two people were stabbed police say at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW Tuesday afternoon. D.C. police said the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. and when officers arrived at the station, a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. The second victim, a woman, was also hurt and authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.
Man accused of smashing car windows with brick in suspected anti-Asian hate crime
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an assault as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Virginia residents, used a racial slur, smashed the window of a vehicle with a brick and injured two people near McPherson Square Park. Authorities say the...
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about DNA being used to help solve cold cases. A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
