Francis Fajfar
5d ago

We just moved out of that area. Had been there for 38 years. It's sad to see what has happened to FEARFAX COUNTY over the last 10 years. To many Floyds. Get out while you can people

WUSA9

Police: Shooting in Loudoun Co. leaves man injured

WASHINGTON — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating following a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday afternoon. Officials believe the shooting that took place in the 700 block of West Church Road in Sterling happened in a home where "multiple subjects were located." However, officials say the victim was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting woman in Stafford Co.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man for the shooting death of the mother of his child. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on Crescent Valley Drive. When deputies arrived, they found 19-year-old Aliyah...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Father arrested for Nov. shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD announced an arrest Tuesday in the November, 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Legend Wheeler in Southeast, D.C. Officers found Wheeler with a gunshot wound in the River Heights Condominium complex in the 2300 block of Chester St. in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee. The child was taken to a hospital and died there.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Father arrested for accidental shooting death of 1-year-old, police say

WASHINGTON — Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy that happened in Southeast D.C. near the end of 2021. The child, 18-month-old Legend Wheeler, died from an apparent "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound" after he found the suspect's unsecured gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
DC News Now

Two men shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
fox5dc.com

2 people stabbed at Metro Center station; trains delayed

WASHINGTON - Two people were stabbed police say at Metro Center on the 1200 block of G Street NW Tuesday afternoon. D.C. police said the incident took place around 3:20 p.m. and when officers arrived at the station, a male victim was found unconscious and not breathing. The second victim, a woman, was also hurt and authorities say she has non-life-threatening injuries.
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
