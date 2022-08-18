ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell, TX

Terrell museum to display exhibit on women and WWII

By John Liddle
 5 days ago

“Women, Aviation and WW II” is the title of a traveling exhibit that will be on display at the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum in Terrell from August 19 – October 1.

The exhibit honors women who were essential to the war efforts.  From the “Rosie the Riveters” who worked in the defense industry to female pilots who joined the WASP (Women Airforce Service Pilots) or the women who were Link trainers at the BFTS school in Terrell, each played a vital part in moving the Allies closer to victory.  Many took on these new roles while continuing to meet family obligations at home.

“We are excited to host this photo exhibit, created by the Vintage Flying Museum in Fort Worth, that tells the story of what was happening on the home front during World War II,” explained BTFS Executive Director Patrick Hotard.

The museum is open from 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday – Saturday and admission is free.  Donations are appreciated. Check the website www.FBTSMuseum.org for more information.

