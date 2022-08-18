ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
The Rochester Beacon

German firm moves U.S. office to Sibley Square

Access to talent, industry partnerships and lower costs of doing business have attracted a new company to the region’s optics, photonics and imaging cluster. VPIphotonics of Berlin, Germany, this week said it has relocated its U.S. office from Boston to Rochester. Housed at Sibley Square downtown, the company has seven employees in the United States and roughly 50 worldwide.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Hyzon discloses investigation into financial issues

Hyzon Motors Inc. shares plunged Friday after the company disclosed possible accounting irregularities and said it would not meet the Aug. 15 deadline for its second-quarter financial filings. The Honeoye Falls-based firm also told investors that “financial statements and guidance previously issued by the company can no longer be relied upon.”
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Evans issues upbeat progress report

From Mayor Malik Evans’ point of view, Rochester is on the verge of becoming one of the nation’s great cities. Community collaboration and federal stimulus dollars have brought the city to the tipping point of self-perpetuating greatness, Evans said, as he delivered a progress report—titled “All in for Rochester” —on his first seven months in office. He spoke at the theater at Innovation Square to elected officials, residents and community stakeholders.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Reparations. Finally.

For 400 years, government-sanctioned white supremacy has been perpetuated at the peril and (literal) expense of Black Americans. A reckoning is long overdue. But we only have today, so the time for reparations to begin is now. While apologies and financial compensation in any form do not erase the pain and inequities of generations, they serve as an admission of responsibility and a beginning point for healing.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Can Rochester weather a recession?

Six months ago, the U.S. economy was full speed ahead. It finished 2021 with a growth rate of 5.7 percent, the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. It was a stunning turnaround from the year before, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and gross domestic product declined by 2.3 percent. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

City launches virtual traffic court

The city of Rochester has rolled out a virtual traffic court, allowing violators seeking to plead down to a lesser offense to do so online. Launched July 5, the program is the first of its kind in New York, says Leslie Smith, executive director of the city Traffic Violations Bureau. Suffolk County on Long Island is readying the launch of a similar effort but has not yet done so, she says.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A real person answered my call!

These days, I dread calling businesses—utilities, airlines, cable providers, you name it. The inescapable menu maze, multiple prompts (“please enter or say your 37-digit account number”), prying security questions (“what was the make and model of the vehicle in which you lost your virginity?”), only to end up pleading “Rep-re-sen-ta-tive!”—it can be exasperating and often doesn’t get you the information you needed, anyway.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Parkinson’s risk next door

In April, my wife, Janis Hyland, called me with a story idea. She was in Nassau, a small town in Rensselaer County just outside of Albany, where she grew up in a house that sits on the shores of a scenic body of water called Nassau Lake. Janis and her brother inherited their family home there a few years back and were getting it ready for sale.
ROCHESTER, NY
AFP

Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany on Wednesday will inaugurate a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world first" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges. Europe's enduring reliance on gas from Russia amid massive tensions over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine poses major challenges for the development of hydrogen in rail transport.
The Associated Press

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday with results that will set up fierce general election contests across the United States. Takeaways from Tuesday’s contests in Florida and New York: ABORTION WILD CARD
The Guardian

The technology that makes you sound more American and whiter

“Hi, good morning. I’m calling in from Bangalore, India.” I’m talking on speakerphone to a man with an obvious Indian accent. He pauses. “Now I have enabled the accent translation,” he says. It’s the same person, but he sounds completely different: loud and slightly nasal, impossible to distinguish from the accents of my friends in Brooklyn.
The Rochester Beacon

Hyzon replaces Knight, CEO and cofounder

CEO and cofounder Craig Knight is out at Hyzon Motors Inc. The move comes less than two weeks after the Honeoye Falls-based firm disclosed possible accounting irregularities and said it would not meet the Aug. 15 deadline for its second-quarter financial filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The state of Lake Ontario

While Lake Ontario’s ecosystem health is “fair,” persistent concerns–such as invasive species and the impact of climate change–remain, according to the latest reports on the Great Lakes. The 2022 State of the Great Lakes and Progress Report of the Parties reports, both released in late...
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
