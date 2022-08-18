ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

therecord-online.com

Keystone Juniors, US runners-up, return home

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Their summertime odyssey over, the Keystone Junior Little League team returned to Clinton County Monday afternoon, welcomed back by a multitude of friends and family at the WalMart parking lot. They returned as the USA second place team at the Junior Little League World...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
CM girls win tennis opener

MILTON, PA – The Central Mountain girls’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a 4-1 win at Milton on Monday. They will next be in action Wednesday at home with at 4 p.m. against Danville. CM 4. Milton 1. 1 Claire Long CM. def Brooklyn Wade. 6-2...
Severe storm warning posted

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a severe storm warning for parts of Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties:. State College – PA, US, National Weather Service. Affected Area. Clinton County. Description. …A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Woolrich Park ownership transfer process moving along

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Woolrich Park will soon have new ownership. The next step in the process is to come at Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner Angela Harding said at Monday’s board work session that the county will briefly be taking ownership of the Woolrich landmark from Woolrich, Inc., present park owners who wish to divest itself of ownership.
Clinton GOP announces upcoming election center opening

LOCK HAVEN PA – The Clinton County Republican Party will host a Grand Opening and Meet and Greet the Candidates Night on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the GOP Election Center located at 7 First Street across the railroad tracks from Wendy’s in Lock Haven in the former Walker’s Hardware Store. Light refreshments will be served.
Beech Creek woman sentenced to jail time for biting police officers

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Tisha L. Smeal, 34, of Beech Creek, was sentenced Monday for a 2020 assault on two Lock Haven city police officers. President Judge Craig P. Miller imposed a sentence of imprisonment of 6 months to 23 months at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, with a consecutive 3-year probation term to follow.
