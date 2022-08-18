Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
WMUR.com
Manchester police say armed man stole iPhone from woman who set up potential sale online
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man they say stole an iPhone from the woman trying to sell it to him. Police said that woman set up the sale online and agreed to meet the buyer Sunday at Bakersville Elementary School. They said that the potential...
WMUR.com
Candia police look for man who posed as officer before leading police on 2 separate pursuits, officials say
CANDIA, N.H. — Candia police are looking for a man who led officers on two chases early Tuesday morning. Police said around 1:20 a.m., a man in an older model white or silver Ford pickup truck stopped to talk to people on Horizon Lane in Candia and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. He reportedly asked for cash.
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
manchesterinklink.com
Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight
Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
WMUR.com
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
WMUR.com
Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WMUR.com
Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say
WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WMUR.com
Missing Maryland man safely located, police say; silver alert no longer in effect
BOW, N.H. — A missing Maryland man who was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert has been safely located, police said. The silver alert for David Harp, 75, is now canceled. Police did not specify where Harp was found. He had been spotted early Tuesday...
Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford
A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
UPDATE: Teen dies in apparent drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, NH
New Hampshire State Police were withholding the man's name Saturday night until after family members could be notified.
WMUR.com
Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
Three people arrested, two injured in alleged shooting incident in Lawrence, police say
Three people have been arrested while two have been injured in connection to a shooting that happened in the Manchester Street and May Street area of Lawrence, police said. Police did not identify those arrested or the victims. The shooting occurred earlier Friday morning. Police recovered a firearm after the...
