Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Police announce warrants for men connected with alleged drug possession

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police released details on two men who were arrested earlier this month after a warrant was issued for the arrest of their partner. On Aug. 4 at approximately 5:15 p.m., police noticed two men pushing a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Pine and Hanover Streets.
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight

Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
BOSTON, MA
Drew Fortier
WMUR.com

Salem police confirm shooting at mall

SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
WMUR.com

Police investigate possible road rage incident in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Police are looking into a possible road rage incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Police received a call about possible shots fired on Rumford Street in Concord. They said a light-colored Honda civic and a dark-colored Chevy Malibu were involved. No injuries were reported. If you...
WMUR.com

Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say

WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
#Police#South End#911#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Mom Killed in Head-On Crash in Sanford

A Wells mother of two was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Route 4 in Sanford that may have been the result of speed and alcohol. Sanford police said Ann Sinclair, 32, was traveling west on Country Club Road (Route 4) in a Scion XA SUV near the intersection with Channel Lane around 7:30 a.m. where she was hit by an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Cody Michaud, 32, of Sanford.
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WMUR.com

Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
PELHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
liveboston617.org

Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered

On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
BOSTON, MA

