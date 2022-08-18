ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

77-year-old man falls to his death as Milwaukee drawbridge opens

By John Clark
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 77-year-old man was visiting Milwaukee with his wife plunged to his death when a drawbridge the couple was walking across began to open.

According to NBC News, Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was walking on the Kilburn Avenue Bridge on Monday when the drawbridge began to rise.

His wife, Rosemarie, had already made it to the other side, the outlet reported.

“He tried to catch up to her but was not fast enough. He grabbed onto the side rail, but ultimately lost his grip and fell onto the pavement below,” the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said in a report.

Dujardin fell 71 feet and suffered severe head trauma.

Authorities said he was looking at an iPad while he crossed the bridge, and his wife told police he was typically a slow walker and used a hearing aid.

“The lights, bells, and arms came down at each end of the bridge, however Richard was hard of hearing and it is thought that he didn’t notice them. When it started to rise he panicked and grabbed onto the side rail,” the medical examiner’s report read.

Milwaukee Police said his death was under investigation. The bridge operator was placed on leave as standard procedure.

“Our employee during the time of the incident was fully trained and in his fourth year as a bridge operator having conducted hundreds of bridge openings.” interim Public Works Comissioner Jerrel Kruschke said.

