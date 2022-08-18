Mableton neighbors gather to discuss cityhood and the city’s future

Mableton discusses cityhood and what it could mean The city of Mableton is in Cobb County and could become its own city, but only if the voters approve it in November.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A community came together to talk about its future.

It was a packed room inside the auditorium at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy.

Many wanted to find out what the future of Mableton could look like if it became its own city.

“We’re here tonight to learn about this, to find out what’s going on,” said Brian Melvin, who lives in unincorporated Smyrna.

“I’m satisfied with how we are,” said Jesse Frazier, who lives in an unincorporated area.

A lot of people are concerned about how this will affect them.

“How is this going to work? Are we going to have a new address? Will there be its own police department? Its own government, its own trash pickup?” said Melvin.

“If Mableton becomes a city, how much of that will be taxed? We’re not paying any city taxes,” said Frazier.

Local leaders addressed some of those concerns at the meeting on Wednesday. There are ideas for the ‘new’ city to oversee Planning and Zoning, Code Enforcement and Parks.

There are also plans to provide trash collection and, if approved, residents would still get public safety from Cobb County.

The Mableton Cityhood Proposal would extend past the Historic Mableton District. It would cover unincorporated South Cobb County and parts of the East West Connector.

“I’m fine with Mableton becoming its own city, but we bought our house to be in the Smyrna district, specifically for the schools, for the property values and things of that nature,” said Melvin.

“We just don’t know what Mableton has to offer as being its own city,” said Frazier.

But at the end of the day, people at the meeting will have the final say so.

“Tonight, if you had to vote, if you had to decide tonight, No for the cityhood,” said Melvin.

“I don’t know. I’ll have to think about that,” said Frazier.

