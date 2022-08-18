For those who fluctuate between having a short beard to subtle stubble to a close shave and back again, there are a myriad of tools to choose from: electric shavers, electric trimmers, safety and even disposable razors. If want to maintain your facial hair at each of these stages, you'll need more than one of the tools on the aforementioned list. If you want to tidy a short beard, you'll need a trimmer. If you want to get down to skin after using your trimmer, you'll need a razor or an electric shaver.

