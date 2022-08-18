Read full article on original website
Today in Gear: 5 Products Worth Studying Up On
This month, Pottery Barn unveiled its first full collection of accessible home furniture. The new 150-piece line features everything from desks, tables and chairs to complete, modular organization systems built to ensure easy access no matter what. The collection's designs include helpful elements like secure grab bars, power-lift seating and two-sided access; the full lineup includes wheelchair-friendly solutions for every room in your house. Fans can shop Pottery Barn’s new bath, seating, furniture, and lighting collections today, with additional tabletop and rug products also available for purchase. While the new lineup comes on the heels of similar releases from Wayfair, Pottery Barn has taken its time to create a wide range of modern, minimalist and traditional pieces for every palate.
Today's Best Deals: AirPods Are $69 Off, Save 50% on Rhone Apparel & More
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Therabody Theragun Pro. $599 $499 (17% OFF) Our favorite upgrade pick...
Now's Your Chance to Buy This Cult-Favorite Hoodie
Camber is one of many trade-oriented clothing companies — think Carhartt, Gildan, Dickies and Cat — now coveted by the fashionable crowd. The tiny company, which is based in Norristown, Pennsylvania, takes larger orders via catalog or sells privately through wholesalers. There are two lo-fi uniform suppliers you can order from though: All USA Clothing and All Seasons Uniforms. Overseas, the brand’s sweatshirts — specifically the soft, sturdy 12-ounce #232 Hoodie — are sold by a select few London-based menswear shops savvy enough to acquire stock.
Philips Norelco OneBlade Review: An Electric Shaver with Disposable Blades
For those who fluctuate between having a short beard to subtle stubble to a close shave and back again, there are a myriad of tools to choose from: electric shavers, electric trimmers, safety and even disposable razors. If want to maintain your facial hair at each of these stages, you'll need more than one of the tools on the aforementioned list. If you want to tidy a short beard, you'll need a trimmer. If you want to get down to skin after using your trimmer, you'll need a razor or an electric shaver.
Nike's NFT Sales Make It One of the Most Profitable Fashion Brands in the Digital World
When non-fungible tokens (a.k.a. NFTs ) — essentially certificates for digital or physical assets — first launched, big brands stayed pat. They didn't launch their own, entertain the then-trend (now full-blown industry) or rush to retrofit prior releases with crypto perks. Folks knew there would one day be a Nike NFT, but when Nike first showed hesitancy, many wondered whether the brand, and others of a similar size, would eventually go all in.
Today in Gear: Start the Week Right
Snap is giving up its Pixie drone, the small lightweight drone that can be launched easily from your hand to capture footage. The announcement comes after a report detailing how Meta's hardware division Reality Labs cut spending on projects too. Hardware is a tricky business, even for tech companies flush with capital.
Reigning Champ's Newest Collection Revives an Iconic Fabric
When CYC Designs, the owner of Reigning Champ, first introduced 1x1 Slub — a soft, imperfect fabric that draped well and looked luxe — it was through another brand it owned, Wings+Horns. Wings+Horns's designs were more fashion-forward, less sporty, which meant lifestyle silhouettes and straighter shapes. Their audiences demanded different fabrics — hence why Reigning Champ never used 1x1 Slub.
Rev'it Trench GTX Review: One Versatile Motorcycle Jacket
Finding the right safety gear for riding is hard. On the one hand, you have gear that keeps you safe but makes you look like a traffic cone. On the other hand, you have stuff that maybe looks better but offers you protection on par with a pair of cargo shorts & flip-flops.
The New Hyperice Normatec Go Makes Compression Therapy More Accessible
If you're looking for a recovery method where you can kick back and let the device do the relieving work for you, recovery boots are one of the best options out there. Using compression therapy, these spacesuit-inspired wearables help increase blood flow to targeted areas all while you sit back and read a book, enjoy a post-workout beverage or catch up on your queue.
