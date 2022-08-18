With crypto surging, exchange FTX was reportedly able to rack up a billion dollars in revenue in 2021. Citing internal audited financials, CNBC reported Saturday (Aug. 20) that the company also completed numerous acquisitions and was able to add to its global footprint. The company’s revenue saw an increase of over 1,000%, going from $89 million to $1.02 billion as of 2021.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO