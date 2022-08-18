Read full article on original website
Instacart Orders, Revenues Climb as Company Prepares IPO
Instacart has seen an increase in revenues and orders in the second quarter, with shoppers continuing to embrace online grocery delivery as the company prepares to go public. That’s according to a Monday (Aug. 22) report from The Wall Street Journal, which notes that Instacart is rare among Silicon Valley firms going public during an ongoing initial public offering (IPO) drought.
BNPL Firm Tamara Picks Up $100M in Series B
Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Tamara has raised a $100 million Series B equity round led by Sanabil Investments with participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investor Checkout.com. In a Monday (Aug. 22) press release announcing the news, Tamara said it will use the...
Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments
We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
Seeking a ‘Restart’ Adidas Looks for New CEO
Saying it’s time for a restart, footwear company Adidas announced that its supervisory board and CEO Kasper Rorsted have mutually agreed that Rorsted will leave the CEO position in 2023. Rorsted will remain CEO as the company searches for a successor and until the new CEO has been appointed,...
EMEA Daily: Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector; Square Carves Out Piece of UK BNPL Space With Clearpay
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Emirati PropTech company Huspy announced two new acquisitions and Square launched the ClearPay buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for U.K. merchants. Latest Acquisitions Cement Huspy’s Position in UAE Mortgage Sector . United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based PropTech platform Huspy has closed...
FTX Revenue Reportedly Grew 10x in 2021
With crypto surging, exchange FTX was reportedly able to rack up a billion dollars in revenue in 2021. Citing internal audited financials, CNBC reported Saturday (Aug. 20) that the company also completed numerous acquisitions and was able to add to its global footprint. The company’s revenue saw an increase of over 1,000%, going from $89 million to $1.02 billion as of 2021.
Spend Management Platform Coupa Expands Cash Visibility Features
Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
Hazeltree Secures $14M to Grow Treasury, Liquidity Management Tech
Hazeltree has secured a $14 million strategic investment to grow its treasury and liquidity management technology for the alternative asset and investment management industries. “This investment will fuel Hazeltree’s growth through expanding customer success and support, scaling our commercial model and innovating across our product suite,” Hazeltree CEO Tushar Amin...
Klarna Brings BNPL to StyleSeat for Flexible Beauty Care
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Klarna is bringing its installment payments program to the online salon booking platform StyleSeat to offer people an interest-free Pay in 4 solution for beauty and haircare needs. Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna, said that there is an increasing demand for self-care...
MANTL Expands Into the Credit Union Market
Account origination platform MANTL is expanding into the credit union market, the company announced in a press release Tuesday (Aug. 23). The company said MANTL for Credit Unions is a deposit origination tool for credit unions, created in partnership with Alliant Credit Union. “Credit unions are renowned for delivering white-glove...
Truist Acquires Arena Platform to Boost Data Management
In a bid to expand its data management capabilities, Truist Financial has acquired the Arena platform from data tech company Zaloni. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release, the acquisition will let Truist “accelerate its data governance, metadata management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) programs.”
Payments FinTech Highline Looks to Expand After $13M Series A
Dallas-based payments FinTech Highline Technologies announced Monday (Aug. 22) that it has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Jump Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Foundation Capital and other investors. According to the press release, the new funds will be used to add staff, launch strategic partnerships and expand the adoption of its products and services.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 B2B Platforms Receive Investments for Growth
Today in B2B payments, investors are helping two B2B platforms in their plans for growth. Kenyan AgriTech startup iProcure has secured new funds to support its expansion into Uganda and Tanzania, while logistics software company Trusted Dispatch has received investment to grow its solutions for Canada and the United States.
Today in the Connected Economy: Adidas Seeks Do-Over With New CEO
Today in the connected economy, Adidas looks for a new chief executive weeks after dialing its yearly outlook downward. Also, Walmart hopes to boost book sales by launching a book club, and DoorDash unveils new features to help restaurants get more insights into their customers. Saying it’s time for a...
Healthcare FinTech Nitra Raises $62M, Launches Visa Business Card
Healthcare FinTech company Nitra has raised $62 million in a seed round and is launching its first product — a Visa Business card for physicians. The company will use the funds to bring modern financial products, integrated medical software and supply chain solutions to practitioners and physicians in the healthcare industry, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release.
Furniture, Large Home Goods B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO
Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a full over-allotment option of about 3.4 million Class A ordinary shares. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday (Aug. 18) under the symbol GCT,...
Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
FuturePay Offers Revolving Credit to Online Merchants
FuturePay, an eCommerce financing company, has made its MyTab revolving credit platform available for online merchants. “The MyTab solution is an alternative to traditional credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loan offerings,” FuturePay said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22). The solution operates independently from...
Celsius Network Sues Prime Trust, Alleging It Still Holds Crypto Assets
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has reportedly sued its former business partner, crypto custodian Prime Trust, demanding the return of $17 million in crypto that the former says the latter still holds. Celsius Network has alleged that Prime Trust retained some crypto assets after it returned $119 million in assets...
Today in B2B Payments: B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO; Spend Management Firm Coupa Improves Cash Visibility
Today in B2B payments, GigaCloud has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) to grow its large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform, and Coupa has added innovations to its spend management platform. Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a...
