Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Committee will be holding a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 this evening in the Council Chambers. They will immediately enter a closed session where they will discuss offers...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Executive Talks Multi-Million Dollar Courthouse Renovation
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer termed it a “once in a century project.”. During an appearance, last Friday on 107.9 FM WOMT’s Be My Guest program, the county executive outlined the need to renovate the courthouse dome and the 2nd floor and up portion of the 116-year-old building, along with HVAC and window replacement.
seehafernews.com
Registration Open for Sputnikfest 5K Art Run/Walk
One of the most unique, strange, and intriguing events in Manitowoc each year is just around the corner. In 1962, a piece of the Russian spacecraft Sputnik IV crash-landed in the middle of North 8th Street in Manitowoc. Each year, the Rahr West Art Museum celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with...
seehafernews.com
Appleton School District Announces Renaming of Lincoln Elementary School in Honor of Longtime Educator
An elementary school in Appleton has been renamed. Lincoln Elementary School is now called Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary after the longtime educator and former principal of the school. Dunlap passed away in 2019 after serving as the school’s principal for the previous 16 years. He was also one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today
A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Fair Beings Tomorrow, What to Expect
It’s finally here. The Manitowoc County Fair kicks off tomorrow with the SeehaferNews.com opening day. Returning this year is the Sea Lion Show, which will be held at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. each day, as well as at noon Thursday through Sunday. Another daily show is Lew-E’s Comedy Circus,...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss Code of Conduct, Interim Superintendent
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering for a special meeting tomorrow (August 24th). The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the MPSD Office at 6:00 p.m. After receiving the personnel report, the Board will read through the revised policy on controversial...
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Most Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Drop for 10th Consecutive Week
After reaching record highs in June, gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have been steadily dropping over the past 10 weeks. Manitowoc County motorists are paying six cents less for a gallon of fuel on average compared to last week, now sitting at $3.59 according to the AAA Gas Prices website.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Sentenced in Body Burning Case
A Green Bay woman has been sentenced in a body-burning case that occurred on the Menominee Reservation. Kayla Childs was sentenced to spend two and a half years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after it was determined she was not involved in the killing of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspoon, but was a part of the cover-up that followed.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Brown County Fair Employee Arrested for Child Enticement
A worker at the Brown County Fair has been arrested on child enticement charges. 40-year-old Brian Bradley is facing charges of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and Child Enticement, Sexual Contact. Undercover officers had set up a fake escort phone number, which Bradley allegedly texted on...
seehafernews.com
Grand Chute Police Hold Person Suspected Of Causing Four Overdoses – Two Fatal
Grand Chute police say they are holding a person suspected of being responsible for four overdoses at a hotel Sunday morning. Two people died and two others had to be hospitalized. No names have been reported. Officers spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. While...
seehafernews.com
Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Arrested in Texas
A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Green Bay has been arrested outside the state. Deputies in Kerr County Texas learned that two suspects wanted in the murder of Randall Denny were hiding out in the city of Ingram, and were able to apprehend Gustavo Cantu. His brother...
seehafernews.com
Mariners Drop Championship Game in La Crosse
The Manitowoc County Mariners suffered a loss in the championship game of the Northern Lights Football League at La Crosse Saturday night. The River City Rough Riders completed an undefeated season at 13-0 with a dominating 41-0 victory over the Mariners in the finale at Logan High School. Coach Brent...
seehafernews.com
Marilynn Marie Behmer
Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.
seehafernews.com
Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking
Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance 2022-2023 Season to Feature Productions of Personal Journeys
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance program has released its schedule of performances for the 2022-2023 season. The coming season will offer three productions, each exploring the human condition and relationships in new ways. The season will start off with The Effect by Lucy Prebble, which will tell...
seehafernews.com
Alzheimer’s Association Invites Manitowoc County Residents to Join 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Manitowoc County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Walk will take place at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA on September 17th. The event opens at 8:30 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony...
Comments / 0