Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO