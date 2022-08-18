ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Sandy Bay Highlands

There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in Two Rivers. The Business and Industrial Development Committee will be holding a joint meeting with the Community Development Authority at 5:15 this evening in the Council Chambers. They will immediately enter a closed session where they will discuss offers...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Registration Open for Sputnikfest 5K Art Run/Walk

One of the most unique, strange, and intriguing events in Manitowoc each year is just around the corner. In 1962, a piece of the Russian spacecraft Sputnik IV crash-landed in the middle of North 8th Street in Manitowoc. Each year, the Rahr West Art Museum celebrates this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence with...
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Rivers, WI
Two Rivers, WI
Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today

A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Fair Beings Tomorrow, What to Expect

It’s finally here. The Manitowoc County Fair kicks off tomorrow with the SeehaferNews.com opening day. Returning this year is the Sea Lion Show, which will be held at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. each day, as well as at noon Thursday through Sunday. Another daily show is Lew-E’s Comedy Circus,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
MPSD Board of Education to Discuss Code of Conduct, Interim Superintendent

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering for a special meeting tomorrow (August 24th). The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the MPSD Office at 6:00 p.m. After receiving the personnel report, the Board will read through the revised policy on controversial...
MANITOWOC, WI
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl

A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
Most Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Drop for 10th Consecutive Week

After reaching record highs in June, gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have been steadily dropping over the past 10 weeks. Manitowoc County motorists are paying six cents less for a gallon of fuel on average compared to last week, now sitting at $3.59 according to the AAA Gas Prices website.
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Bay Woman Sentenced in Body Burning Case

A Green Bay woman has been sentenced in a body-burning case that occurred on the Menominee Reservation. Kayla Childs was sentenced to spend two and a half years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after it was determined she was not involved in the killing of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspoon, but was a part of the cover-up that followed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson

It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed

Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County Fair Employee Arrested for Child Enticement

A worker at the Brown County Fair has been arrested on child enticement charges. 40-year-old Brian Bradley is facing charges of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and Child Enticement, Sexual Contact. Undercover officers had set up a fake escort phone number, which Bradley allegedly texted on...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Arrested in Texas

A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Green Bay has been arrested outside the state. Deputies in Kerr County Texas learned that two suspects wanted in the murder of Randall Denny were hiding out in the city of Ingram, and were able to apprehend Gustavo Cantu. His brother...
GREEN BAY, WI
Mariners Drop Championship Game in La Crosse

The Manitowoc County Mariners suffered a loss in the championship game of the Northern Lights Football League at La Crosse Saturday night. The River City Rough Riders completed an undefeated season at 13-0 with a dominating 41-0 victory over the Mariners in the finale at Logan High School. Coach Brent...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Marilynn Marie Behmer

Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking

Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
GREEN BAY, WI

