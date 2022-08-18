ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy