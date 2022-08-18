Read full article on original website
jose luis Aguilera
5d ago
absolutely needing this rain.. I hope it pours where it counts.. such in our water ways and lakes
Reply
14
Related
AZFamily
Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
AZFamily
A break from storms to begin the workweek
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
Rain hits parts of the Valley overnight, slight chances for thunderstorms Sunday
PHOENIX — Scattered storms hit parts of the West and East Valley overnight, while slight chances for more thunderstorms increase Sunday evening. A rain gauge next to Luke Air Force Base recorded the most rain, with just over three-quarters of an inch, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan
A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him following an attempt to burglarize a home in Mesa. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to spread in the workout community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Weeks of rainy weather in Arizona causing a mosquito breeding ground
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely. Grayhawk Elementary School will be unveils new outdoor classroom.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
KTAR.com
Utilities prepared for more outages as monsoon storms continue to roll through Valley
PHOENIX — The two public utilities in the Valley are gearing up for potentially more outages with monsoon storms in the forecast through the weekend. Arizona Public Service and Salt River Project saw a combined 23,000 outages due to Thursday night storms. APS, the largest utility in the state,...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday
PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
Arizona hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
AZFamily
US Navy Blue Angels F-18 trekking through Arizona in cross-country journey
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A piece of history had drivers cruising along Interstate 10 doing a double-take on Tuesday afternoon. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels F-18 jet was being hauled through Arizona to its final destination after a week-long journey. Marty Batura, vice president of the Worldwide Aircraft Recovery,...
KSLTV
Updated: Search and rescue crews keep searching for missing woman after flash flood in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The search continued Sunday for a missing woman person after flood waters swept her away in Zion National Park Friday morning. The missing woman was identified as Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona. “Our search is continuing. we have more than 20 search and rescue...
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
Comments / 4