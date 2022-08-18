ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jose luis Aguilera
5d ago

absolutely needing this rain.. I hope it pours where it counts.. such in our water ways and lakes

AZFamily

Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A break from storms to begin the workweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Weeks of rainy weather in Arizona causing a mosquito breeding ground

RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental. Raw video shows flames shooting through the roof of a large Scottsdale home being used as a short-term rental. All fifteen people inside made it out safely. Grayhawk Elementary School will be unveils new outdoor classroom.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Another round of storms moving in Saturday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Saturday after a busy week of Monsoons. The Valley and much of Arizona are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 9:14...
ARIZONA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona

Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
ARIZONA STATE
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
AZFamily

US Navy Blue Angels F-18 trekking through Arizona in cross-country journey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A piece of history had drivers cruising along Interstate 10 doing a double-take on Tuesday afternoon. A former U.S. Navy Blue Angels F-18 jet was being hauled through Arizona to its final destination after a week-long journey. Marty Batura, vice president of the Worldwide Aircraft Recovery,...
ARIZONA STATE

