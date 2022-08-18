Read full article on original website
5 tips to save on back-to-school spending
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re feeling the pinch of increased prices of school supplies, you’re not alone. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of back-to-school spending per household has increased from $697 in 2019 to an expected spending of $864 dollars for this upcoming school year.
YMCA of Dane Co. cuts some after-school childcare programs over staffing shortage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YMCA of Dane County has cut some of its after-school childcare programs ahead of the start of the school year due to a staffing shortage, a spokesperson confirmed. YMCA representative Scott Shoemaker said that after major recruiting efforts, the organization has zero childcare employee applicants.
Pressure washer blamed for carbon monoxide leak at Madison apartment building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department responded to an apartment building for a carbon monoxide leak on the west side of Madison Saturday afternoon after an alarm on the third floor was activated. Firefighters responded to the 700 block of Knickerbocker St just after 1:30 p.m.,...
Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co.
The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back...
‘Clear the Shelters’ working to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clear the Shelters campaign is working to help pets find their furever homes throughout the month of August!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations are helping to find homes for pets in need. Five shelters in south central Wisconsin are...
Don’t overshare when posting Back-to-School photos
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement are reminding parents to take care before posting a first day of school photo to social media. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of details included in a picture. Here are top three things you should make sure are...
Middleton Police Department looking for more officers as population rises
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city, and officers there say overcoming several challenges could help avoid burnout and call delays. “Looking at getting two or three shifts of overtime in one rotation, that can get pretty taxing,” said Captian Jeremy...
MPD: Avoid 5100 block of Horned Owl Dr. due to domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are asking people to avoid the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive in Madison due to a domestic disturbance. An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement have blocked off the area while they...
Wisconsin U.S. Army veteran surprised with new all-terrain wheelchair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out with the old and in with the new--a veteran who fought in the Gulf War has received a new pair of wheels. U.S. Army Veteran Ervin Mulkey was surprised Tuesday in Madison by Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Property Loss Specialist (PLS) with a new $15,000 all-terrain wheelchair. The Action Trackchair provides accessibility for participation in adaptive sports, hunting and fishing, the agencies explained.
Iowa County Humane Society is hoping to clear their shelter
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Humane Society is looking to give their furry friends a new home, and they’re asking for help to clear their shelter on Friday and Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday all of the animals that are available for adoption at...
Hundreds gather in Poynette to fish, raise money for children with cancer
The Middleton Police Department is hoping to grow along with the city. Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease. Madison community...
Janesville PD reports finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
Alliant Energy to generate solar energy, revenue in Richland Co. Alliant Energy announced Monday a solar site in Richland County is now operational, ahead of an economic boost to the surrounding area. Magnifying the importance of kids' eye health ahead of getting back into the classroom. Updated: 19 hours ago.
Dane Co. superintendents hope people will support looming referenda
An incident report indicated that the disturbance was reported just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years. Don't overshare when posting back-to-school photos. Updated: 14 hours ago. Police say predators or scammers can make use of the smallest of...
Wisconsin health systems remind patients of COVID-19 protocols in place
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health systems across south central Wisconsin reminded patients Thursday that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in effect at multiple facilities as conditions continue to evolve. Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Stoughton Health, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health – Meriter, UW Health...
UWPD warns of thefts involving mopeds, motorcycle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department is warning the community of a recent string of thefts that it believes are connected involving several mopeds and one motorcycle. The agency stated in an alert Monday that the reports of six stolen mopeds and a motorcycle have come in over...
Community members walk, run and stroll to raise money for Huntington’s Disease
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and families gathered at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg Sunday morning to raise money and support those affected by Huntington’s Disease. Team Hope, the Huntington’s Disease Society’s largest fundraising event, is held each year to support the organization’s fight to improve the lives of those impacted by the genetic disorder. During the family-friendly event, participants walk, run and stroll together all while raising money for research.
MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
Polio warning from Dane Co. health office after New York cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Declining vaccination rates have local health officials concerned that diseases we thought were defeated may start popping up again. On Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. wrote about recent outbreaks of polio, measles, and mumps. The agency pointed out that these diseases, which had been...
Man sentenced in 2020 Madison park shots fired incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-year-old Madison man who fired a gun after an argument at Brittingham Park two years ago was sentenced Friday in federal court, the Wisconsin Department of Justice revealed. Robert Coney was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possession of ammunition as a felon, which...
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
