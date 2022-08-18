AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering 34-year-old Toni Westover on July 25. On Tuesday police said an arrest warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Quinton Nixon in connection to Westover’s murder. He’s 5′11 and weighs about 195 lbs. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, so if you see him don’t approach him just call the police.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO