4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman inside Wickliffe hotel
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman inside a Wickliffe hotel last December. Lake County Court of Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci then sentenced Sellewyn Dancy to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Sellewyn Dancy, 38, murdered Jessica...
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
38-year-old Euclid man murdered after trying to break up fight in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family demands justice after a 38-year-old Euclid man was killed while breaking up a fight in Cleveland. Medical examiners previously identified the 38-year-old as Robert Curry. The pain is heavy and unbearable for Curry’s family, who said their loved one was trying to break up...
Cleveland police: 14-year-old girl fatally shot by 15-year-old boy during argument
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Davionna Wright. “She was a good girl,” Tiaisha Ogletree said. Ogletree was the teen’s mother. Instead of her wishing her daughter a successful school year, she’s planning her funeral. Wright was murdered in a building...
Police search for 31-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom last month
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are on the hunt for a man accused of murdering 34-year-old Toni Westover on July 25. On Tuesday police said an arrest warrant had been issued for 31-year-old Quinton Nixon in connection to Westover’s murder. He’s 5′11 and weighs about 195 lbs. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, so if you see him don’t approach him just call the police.
Gunman linked to 2 fatal shootings in Cleveland sentenced to 22 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was initially charged with aggravated murder in two separate shootings faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday. Cuyahoga County court records show that 20-year-old David Walter pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges each of involuntary manslaughter and robbery. The judge sentenced Walter...
Kent State student killed in hit-skip accident in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal. hit-skip crash involving a Kent State student that occurred on County Road 148 at state Route 261 in Franklin Township, Monday night. OSHP said at approximately 9:3O p.m., 22-year-old Colin Vinh Pho...
Stark County Sheriff: Middle school student arrested after bring stolen pistol, ammo to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Department arrested a middle school student after bringing a stolen pistol and ammo to school. The student brought the gun to Oakwood Middle School on Aug. 22, according to the incident report. Students returned to school that day, according to the...
Civil rights activist sues City of Cleveland for unlawful arrest while carrying gun
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A civil rights activist filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland on Monday after allegedly being falsely detained and arrested while carrying a gun. The incident happened on May 23, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the...
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
$1M bond set for all 4 suspects in murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa...
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Dads welcome East Cleveland students back to school: ‘We got you 100%’
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaw High School students got a warm welcome on their first day of school. Dads from the Cuyahoga County Fatherhood Initiative, along with men from the community, lined up to cheer the kids on. “All of the kids that went though the line today really...
Lorain smoke and vape shop broken into twice in one week
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Smokerz Paradise, a smoke and vape shop in Lorain, was broken into twice in less than a week as the owners ask for the public’s help in identifying the thieves. According to owner Moe Haq, $10,000 worth of items were stolen from the shop during...
Grand jury indicts 4 people for murder of Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men and one woman accused in the murder of a 47-year-old Lakewood man have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and will be arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 23. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, and Lavell Taylor were indicted...
19 News sits down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Reporter Hannah Catlett sat down with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond Monday morning. Chief Drummond served as the city’s interim police chief until he was officially appointed chief earlier last month. “Sometimes you don’t need to do a search to find your leader....
