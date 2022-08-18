Battle over abortion rights in Michigan rages during 2nd day of testimony in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY (WWJ) - Protesters for and against abortion gather for the second day outside the Oakland County courthouse as testimony over reproductive rights resumes.

As reported by WWJ's Charlie Langton, officials for the state are trying to delay the enforcement of Michigan's 1931 law that bans abortion.

Langton was present during Wednesday's hearing, which he said contained "wild arguments" from both sides of the issue.

"The 1931 abortion ban was to keep women at home having babies," one side argued, according to Langton, while the other invoked the morality of Dr. Kevorkian's practice and his "not being allowed to end a life, should apply at the beginning of life, too."

Dr. Kevorkian was a Michigan physician and champion for a terminally ill patient's right to die by assisted suicide in the 1990s. Kevorkian earned the nickname “Doctor Death” when he admittedly assisted in the suicides of more than 130 terminally ill patients.

He was convicted in 1999 and spent more than eight years behind bars for the death of Lou Gehrig’s disease patient Thomas Youk of Waterford

The attorneys for two county prosecutors spoke at Wednesday's hearing about having the right to say whether or not charges will be brought forward when it comes to the 1931 law, WXYZ reported.

The court also heard from Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who spoke against the 1931 law.

“By subjecting women to carry pregnancies in a forced manner, we are subjecting them to potentially negative health outcomes that they are not choosing for themselves," Bagdasarian said.

On behalf of the state, an ob-gyn at Michigan Medicine, Dr. Lisa Harris, offered her testimony, pointing out that the current law would prove difficult for doctors and medical staff to follow.

“How high does the risk of dying need to be to sort of count or qualify as a life-preserving abortion? The second is how imminent does the… how sick does a patient need to be to quality under that exception,” she said in court via WXYZ.

On the other side, prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties from the state's west side said they may enforce the over 90-year-old law.

Their attorney said on Wednesday that the argument isn't over someone’s right to access abortion, and they need to focus on the current law.

"The governor is required to enforce the law as it is, not in the way that she wants it to be," attorney David Kallman said.

During the hearing, Judge Jacob Cunningham agreed to extend the temporary restraining order, but he is expected to rule on a potential long-term suspension of the ban in the coming days.