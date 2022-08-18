Watch: Mets' Brett Baty smacks homer in front of family on first MLB swing

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Brett Baty swatted a two-run home run on the first swing of his MLB career as his family looked on from the stands to help the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.

Baty's 377-foot homer came in the second inning of the 9-7 win Wednesday at Truist Park. The 22-year-old third baseman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

"I was just looking for a pitch to drive and to get it up in the air," Baty told reporters. "It was just pure joy to be able to help this ballclub out in my first at-bat."

The Mets promoted Baty hours before Wednesday's game. He is the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline . He is the Mets' No. 2 prospect.

Mets right fielder Starling Marte homered twice, and shortstop Francisco Lindor also homered. Marte and Lindor hit back-to-back homers in the top of the first and the Mets carried a 2-0 lead into the second,

Mets left fielder Mark Canha led off the inning with a double to right field. Baty then stepped into the box to face Braves starter Jake Odorizzi, who threw a curveball into the dirt for his first pitch.

He then threw a curveball in the middle of the strike zone. Baty connected and sent ball just over the right field fence.

A moment Brett Baty will remember forever pic.twitter.com/zmJMBSnN94 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 17, 2022

The TV camera then cut to family members, who jumped to celebrate his first career hit. Baty said a security guard "dug into the bushes" to retrieve the ball from right field. The rookie plans to display the ball at his house.

Baty said about 20 people, including his extended family, former coaches and other supporters, attended the game.

"They were just so thrilled for me," Baty said. "For them to be able to make it out here and for me to do that in my first game was really cool."

Mets starter Max Scherzer allowed just three hits, but surrendered four runs, in 6 1/3 innings to earn his ninth win of the season. Scherzer (9-2) struck out eight and walked three. Odorizzi allowed eight hits and five runs to drop to 4-5.

Baty was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. The former Lake Travis High School (Austin, Texas) star hit .315 with 19 homers and 60 RBIs through 95 games this year at the minor league level in Syracuse and mostly Binghamton, N.Y.

The Mets (76-42) will play the Braves (72-47) in the series finale at 7:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Truist Park.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com