Charlotte County, FL

Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teacher was arrested for concealing a missing child inside her home, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the child, who was reported missing by his parents on Aug. 12, was found inside the home of 31-year-old Kelly Simpson.

FL college student dies protecting girlfriend

Investigators said Simpson picked the boy up from an unknown location and concealed him inside her home while having knowledge of his missing or endangered status. Authorities did not immediately reveal Simpson’s motive for her actions.

Once authorities located the boy, Simpson was arrested on allegations of interfering with the custody of a minor. According to the sheriff’s office, Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

