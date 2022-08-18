ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Ballet Under the Stars' is back. Here's how to see the free Ballet Arizona performance

By Sofia Krusmark, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd7kG_0hLxxj1W00

Ballet Arizona's annual series of free outdoor performances is back.

“'Ballet Under the Stars' is one of our favorite annual traditions, and we’re proud to be able to present it again to the community this year,” Ib Andersen, Ballet Arizona's artistic director, said in a release. “These performances are an exceptional gathering and celebration of art that allows all people to be immersed in the world of ballet.”

The show will return Sept. 8 to 11 at four Valley locations including Fountain Park, Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, Steele Indian School Park and Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater.

The event features fully-staged live Ballet Arizona dancer performances of contemporary to classical ballet excerpts, complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes.

They will also showcase the performances of local elementary school students through the Class Act program through which Ballet Arizona's professional dancers provide three-weeks of dance training to students at schools across the Valley.

The show is free and open to the public. Guests must bring their own seating. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from trucks at each performance.

From Van Gogh to Kahlo:Phoenix gets more immersive art shows than any city

When and where to see 'Ballet Under the Stars'

All performances will begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8: Fountain Park, 12925 Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills.

Friday, Sept. 9: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59th Ave. Glendale.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear.

Details: 602-381-1096, balletaz.org/ballet-under-the-stars.

To learn more information about this year’s Ballet Under the Stars performances, please visit balletaz.org.

Reach the reporter at sofia.krusmark@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.krusmark

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballet Dancers#Dance#Classical Ballet#Performing#Steele Indian School Park#Saguaro Blvd
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy