'Ballet Under the Stars' is back. Here's how to see the free Ballet Arizona performance

Ballet Arizona's annual series of free outdoor performances is back.

“'Ballet Under the Stars' is one of our favorite annual traditions, and we’re proud to be able to present it again to the community this year,” Ib Andersen, Ballet Arizona's artistic director, said in a release. “These performances are an exceptional gathering and celebration of art that allows all people to be immersed in the world of ballet.”

The show will return Sept. 8 to 11 at four Valley locations including Fountain Park, Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, Steele Indian School Park and Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater.

The event features fully-staged live Ballet Arizona dancer performances of contemporary to classical ballet excerpts, complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes.

They will also showcase the performances of local elementary school students through the Class Act program through which Ballet Arizona's professional dancers provide three-weeks of dance training to students at schools across the Valley.

The show is free and open to the public. Guests must bring their own seating. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from trucks at each performance.

From Van Gogh to Kahlo:Phoenix gets more immersive art shows than any city

When and where to see 'Ballet Under the Stars'

All performances will begin at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8: Fountain Park, 12925 Saguaro Blvd. Fountain Hills.

Friday, Sept. 9: Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park, 9802 N. 59th Ave. Glendale.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Sunday, Sept. 11: Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Pkwy, Goodyear.

Details: 602-381-1096, balletaz.org/ballet-under-the-stars.

To learn more information about this year’s Ballet Under the Stars performances, please visit balletaz.org.

Reach the reporter at sofia.krusmark@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.krusmark