ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Traditional Native games return with holiday

TAHLEQUAH – In-person traditional Native games like stickball and chunkey will return with this year’s 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday. The free, competitive games and fi- nals will take place during the holiday on Sept. 3, a Saturday, primarily at One Fire Field but also the Cherokee Heri- tage Center.
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation uses innovative method to replace washed out bridge

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex on Bald Hill Road that was damaged during catastrophic flooding in May. The bridge repair, which is a joint project between the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
cherokeephoenix.org

‘Seeing the Earth as Sacred’ presentation to be shared at NSU on Aug. 24

TAHLEQUAH – Dr. Christine Hallman, professor of geography at Northeastern State University, will present “Seeing the Earth as Sacred: Lessons from Environmental Warriors” from 3-4 p.m., Aug. 24. Hallman’s presentation will be made virtually via Zoom in the Webb Building, Room #614, on the NSU Tahlequah campus....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Tahlequah, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
City
Tahlequah, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix names Seven Feathers honorees

TAHLEQUAH – To recognize Cherokee citizens making noteworthy contributions to Cherokee language, culture, community, service, education, health and business, the Cherokee Phoenix has named honorees of the fourth annual Seven Feathers Awards. For language, the Cherokee Phoenix selected Ed Fields, of Tahlequah. Fields, who is also a Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Hensley achieves Eagle Scout rank as a female CN citizen

OWASSO – Since joining Scouts two years ago, Abigail Hensley, 18, worked her way up to receiving the highest honor in the Scouts BSA program of Boy Scouts of America, and making history along the way. Hensley is the first female Cherokee Nation citizen to receive the Eagle Scout...
cherokeephoenix.org

Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
oknursingtimes.com

CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING

This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
kgou.org

Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Art#Cherokee History#Cherokee People#Cherokee Language#Cherokee Ambassadors#Cherokee Nation#Cherokee Heritage Center#Sequoyah High School
News On 6

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

NSU Little Rowdy Child Care Center opens to serve student parents

BROKEN ARROW – The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus began offering child care services to students on Aug. 15 as part of a broader effort to make completing a postsecondary degree easier. The Little Rowdy Child Care Center will be a drop-in child care service for children ages...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy