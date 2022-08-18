Read full article on original website
cherokeephoenix.org
Traditional Native games return with holiday
TAHLEQUAH – In-person traditional Native games like stickball and chunkey will return with this year’s 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday. The free, competitive games and fi- nals will take place during the holiday on Sept. 3, a Saturday, primarily at One Fire Field but also the Cherokee Heri- tage Center.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation uses innovative method to replace washed out bridge
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation is using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex on Bald Hill Road that was damaged during catastrophic flooding in May. The bridge repair, which is a joint project between the Cherokee Nation Department of Transportation...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
cherokeephoenix.org
‘Seeing the Earth as Sacred’ presentation to be shared at NSU on Aug. 24
TAHLEQUAH – Dr. Christine Hallman, professor of geography at Northeastern State University, will present “Seeing the Earth as Sacred: Lessons from Environmental Warriors” from 3-4 p.m., Aug. 24. Hallman’s presentation will be made virtually via Zoom in the Webb Building, Room #614, on the NSU Tahlequah campus....
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix names Seven Feathers honorees
TAHLEQUAH – To recognize Cherokee citizens making noteworthy contributions to Cherokee language, culture, community, service, education, health and business, the Cherokee Phoenix has named honorees of the fourth annual Seven Feathers Awards. For language, the Cherokee Phoenix selected Ed Fields, of Tahlequah. Fields, who is also a Cherokee Nation...
cherokeephoenix.org
Hensley achieves Eagle Scout rank as a female CN citizen
OWASSO – Since joining Scouts two years ago, Abigail Hensley, 18, worked her way up to receiving the highest honor in the Scouts BSA program of Boy Scouts of America, and making history along the way. Hensley is the first female Cherokee Nation citizen to receive the Eagle Scout...
cherokeephoenix.org
Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
cherokeephoenix.org
Pryor Flowers brings floral designs to Mayes County
After buying the flower shop that was once known as Flowers by Teddie Rae, Pam Whitlock and her husband Gregory, opened Pryor Flowers in early 2022.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
kgou.org
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
Muskogee Boy Inspires Community Cleanup Day
A Muskogee boy decided to spend his birthday in a unique way, with a city-wide trash cleanup. When Cullen Kay’s mom asked him what he wanted to do for his birthday, without hesitating, he said he wanted to spend a day with his friends picking up trash. "Why I...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
News On 6
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
cherokeephoenix.org
NSU Little Rowdy Child Care Center opens to serve student parents
BROKEN ARROW – The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus began offering child care services to students on Aug. 15 as part of a broader effort to make completing a postsecondary degree easier. The Little Rowdy Child Care Center will be a drop-in child care service for children ages...
