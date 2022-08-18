ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rrspin.com

SBI to probe Enfield monument destruction

The fragments of a monument at an Enfield park off Randolph Street show clearly the inscriptions of wars the United States has fought in. On Sunday the monument was torn down as Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson videoed the event in a Facebook live post. In the video in which the...
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Hose#Water Torture#Hoses#Thief
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia city manager, councilman, deliver presentation on water projects

Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory. Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding...
rrspin.com

Carolyn Marie Rooker Bochur

Carolyn Marie Rooker Bochur, 76, died at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids Sunday, August 21, 2022. Carolyn Marie was born in Halifax County, January 19, 1946, daughter to the late William Henry and Rebecca Carroll Rooker. At the time of her passing, she had lost a battle with cancer...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL News

SBI investigating removal of Confederate monument in Enfield

Enfield, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the removal of a Confederate monument in Halifax County. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson went live on Facebook Sunday evening as a bulldozer brought down a Confederate statue at a local park. In the video recorded at Randolph Park, Robinson...
rrspin.com

SNPD, HCSO respond to three shootings in 12-hour span

Scotland Neck police and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office are investigating three shootings in a 12-hour period in the same area. The rash of shootings began Monday, Scotland Neck police Chief John Tippette said. An adult male was shot in the back at the second shooting which happened in the...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WITN

Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
wraltechwire.com

Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs

RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
WILSON, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Man wanted on DWI count in Vance St. crash

A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted for driving while impaired in a case stemming from a crash in the 900 block of Vance Street earlier this month. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said 39-year-old Patrick Phillips lives in the 800 block of Vance Street. He said police continue to investigate the case to determine whether further charges will be filed.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
rrspin.com

James Warren 'Jim' Bishop Sr.

James Warren “Jim” Bishop, Sr., 73, died August 21, 2022 at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Jim was born April 1, 1949 in Petersburg, VA, the son of Lawrence O’Neal Bishop and Audrey Slater Bishop. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amanda Gail Brown; and brothers, Kenny and Larry.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy