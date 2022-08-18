Read full article on original website
SBI to probe Enfield monument destruction
The fragments of a monument at an Enfield park off Randolph Street show clearly the inscriptions of wars the United States has fought in. On Sunday the monument was torn down as Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson videoed the event in a Facebook live post. In the video in which the...
Fashion show party coming to Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to showcase how fashion-forward you are. On September 24 starting at 4 pm, the Lukewarm and Fly Multi Fashion Show is happening at North Carolina Wesleyan College’s Dunn Center Garner Lobby. This free fashion show is also a fundraiser party for the homeless, so donations will be appreciated. […]
Franklin fights violence one step at a time with community walks
One door at a time. That's how Franklin police, clergy and other community groups are trying to stop violence this summer. They're going door-to-door, hoping to speak with as many people as they can before the summer ends.
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
Emporia city manager, councilman, deliver presentation on water projects
Water discoloration has been a sore subject with many residents of Emporia. Emporia City Manager William Johnson and City Councilman Jim Saunders hope the work to alleviate the brownish tinted water will soon be a memory. Drivers on North Main St. see lanes blocked as crews diligently work toward ridding...
Carolyn Marie Rooker Bochur
Carolyn Marie Rooker Bochur, 76, died at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids Sunday, August 21, 2022. Carolyn Marie was born in Halifax County, January 19, 1946, daughter to the late William Henry and Rebecca Carroll Rooker. At the time of her passing, she had lost a battle with cancer...
251 biotech jobs coming to Wilson County, Cooper says
Gov. Roy Cooper announced that a biotech manufacturing equipment company called ABEC Inc. will create 251 jobs in the county.
SNPD, HCSO respond to three shootings in 12-hour span
Scotland Neck police and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office are investigating three shootings in a 12-hour period in the same area. The rash of shootings began Monday, Scotland Neck police Chief John Tippette said. An adult male was shot in the back at the second shooting which happened in the...
Multiple issues contributing to Edgecombe County's high unemployment rate
Edgecombe County leaders say the lingering impacts of the fire at the Rocky Mount QVC plant have contributed to the county assuming the highest unemployment rate in the state. The county manager tells WRAL News that Edgecombe could be weeks away from securing a large-scale electric car battery manufacturer to help boost employment in the area.
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
Roanoke Rapids police: Man passed out in car found with drugs, guns
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police made several arrests after guns, drugs and ammo were found during a traffic wreck. On Sunday morning after 4:00 a.m., Roanoke Rapids police said Officer J. Way and Master Officer J. Melvin responded to the area of West 2nd. St. and Madison St. for a call of a car blocking the road. When they arrived, they noticed a car stopped with its front-end on the grass area and the rear on the roadway.
Former Rocky Mount officer, Thomas Robertson, appealing Capitol riot conviction
WASHINGTON (WFXR) — Less than two weeks after an ex-Rocky Mount cop was sentenced to 87 months behind bars in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, his attorney has filed an appeal of the conviction. Thomas Robertson, an Army veteran and a former sergeant with the Rocky Mount Police Department, […]
Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs
RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
Man wanted on DWI count in Vance St. crash
A Roanoke Rapids man is wanted for driving while impaired in a case stemming from a crash in the 900 block of Vance Street earlier this month. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said 39-year-old Patrick Phillips lives in the 800 block of Vance Street. He said police continue to investigate the case to determine whether further charges will be filed.
James Warren 'Jim' Bishop Sr.
James Warren “Jim” Bishop, Sr., 73, died August 21, 2022 at ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Jim was born April 1, 1949 in Petersburg, VA, the son of Lawrence O’Neal Bishop and Audrey Slater Bishop. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amanda Gail Brown; and brothers, Kenny and Larry.
Rocky Mount woman owed deposit refund gets bad check from Duke Energy
Domanick Bullock waited months for a deposit she was owed from Duke Energy. When the check arrived, it could not be cashed.
