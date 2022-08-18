ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post

Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
ETOnline.com

Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics

Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
ETOnline.com

Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding was a star-studded affair, but ex-husband Marc Anthony was notably not among the celebrity guests. The Vivir Mi Vida singer was not one of the famous faces who descended on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, for the couple's second wedding this weekend. While it's unclear if the singer was even invited to his ex-wife's soirée, Anthony was instead spotted at a marina in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, where he was snapped saluting. Earlier in the weekend, his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing on a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming that's how the pair was spending their weekend. "Weekend mood ☀️," she captioned the picture.
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Says Listeners Should Expect 'the Real Me' in New Podcast

Meghan Markle is hoping fans of her new podcast finally get the real version of the Duchess of Sussex. And she aims to be, in her words, "unfiltered." Markle has set those expectations in a teaser of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, which debuted Tuesday and featured her longtime friend, Serena Williams, as the first-ever guest. In the teaser, Markle, 41, says her fans, in a way, will finally really get to know who she is.
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding: Guests Attend Sunday BBQ at Affleck's Georgia Estate

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.
