Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Wayne Brady Dishes on the Amount of Nudity in 'American Gigolo' Series (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is getting real about how steamy things got on the set of his new series, American Gigolo. ET spoke to Brady backstage at the African American Film Critics Association TV Honors, where he was a presenter Saturday night, about just how much nudity was involved in the making of the Showtime series.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Gorgeous Ralph Lauren Gown For Second Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jen and Ben say 'I do' -- times two! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a lavish celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, one month after marrying in a Las Vegas chapel, and the 53-year-old singer's wedding dress did not disappoint. Lopez reportedly donned a...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Hyland Stuns in Two Romantic Wedding Gowns: See Her Bridal Looks
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wange Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
ETOnline.com
See Jennifer Lopez in Her Turtleneck Wedding Gown: All the Details on Her Three Bridal Looks
The first official photo of Mrs. Affleck is here! Three days after their lavish wedding ceremony on Ben Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Vogue released the first official portrait of Jennifer Lopez in her wedding dress. In the pictures released Tuesday, Vogue revealed that J Lo had a very specific...
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Emma Watson Holds Hands With Brandon Green in Italy: Everything to Know About Sir Philip Green's Son
Emma Watson has a new man on her arm! The Harry Potter star was recently spotted in Venice, Italy, with Brandon Green, son of controversial British fashion tycoon Sir Philip Green, and it appears that things are heating up between the pair. In new photos, Emma and Brandon were seen...
ETOnline.com
Savannah-Area Ice Cream Shop Owner on Why He Thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will 'Be Together Forever'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."
ETOnline.com
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Tyler Reveals If He Still Has Feelings for Rachel After His Heartbreaking Exit (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris is over Rachel Recchia. The small business owner was sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night's Hometown episode of The Bachelorette, but, when ET spoke with him at the "Men Tell All" taping, he revealed he's doing better in the weeks since the devastating moment. While Tyler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics
Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
ETOnline.com
Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding was a star-studded affair, but ex-husband Marc Anthony was notably not among the celebrity guests. The Vivir Mi Vida singer was not one of the famous faces who descended on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, for the couple's second wedding this weekend. While it's unclear if the singer was even invited to his ex-wife's soirée, Anthony was instead spotted at a marina in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, where he was snapped saluting. Earlier in the weekend, his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing on a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming that's how the pair was spending their weekend. "Weekend mood ☀️," she captioned the picture.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Sons Address Her Burial Site at Hollywood Forever Cemetery: 'She Also Belongs to Her Fans'
In Hollywood, forever. Anne Heche's sons are addressing their choice for the late actress' final resting place. The actress' 20-year-old son, Homer, released a statement on Tuesday, via his rep, on behalf of himself and his 13-year-old half-brother, Atlas Tupper, regarding the family's choice to inter Heche's ashes at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Says Listeners Should Expect 'the Real Me' in New Podcast
Meghan Markle is hoping fans of her new podcast finally get the real version of the Duchess of Sussex. And she aims to be, in her words, "unfiltered." Markle has set those expectations in a teaser of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, which debuted Tuesday and featured her longtime friend, Serena Williams, as the first-ever guest. In the teaser, Markle, 41, says her fans, in a way, will finally really get to know who she is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Talks Second Chances in Trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's 'Gutsy' Docuseries
Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in second chances. In the trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries, Gutsy, Kim talks about her work within the criminal justice system and why she so strongly believes in second chances. "To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes...I...
ETOnline.com
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Get Married in Mexico
Cheers to the bride and groom! Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot. The Bravo celebs got married Tuesday in front of their family and friends in Cancún, Mexico, just a little over a year after their engagement. Per People, the couple tied the...
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding: Guests Attend Sunday BBQ at Affleck's Georgia Estate
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are capping off their wedding weekend with a Sunday BBQ. Following their wedding at Ben's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, on Saturday, guests joined the newlyweds back at the 87-acre property for lunch. An eyewitness tells ET that wedding officiant, Jay Shetty, Matt Damon's brother, Kyle and more, were snapping photos at the The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for Ben and Jen's BBQ.
Comments / 0