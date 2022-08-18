Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding was a star-studded affair, but ex-husband Marc Anthony was notably not among the celebrity guests. The Vivir Mi Vida singer was not one of the famous faces who descended on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, for the couple's second wedding this weekend. While it's unclear if the singer was even invited to his ex-wife's soirée, Anthony was instead spotted at a marina in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, where he was snapped saluting. Earlier in the weekend, his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing on a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming that's how the pair was spending their weekend. "Weekend mood ☀️," she captioned the picture.

RICEBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO