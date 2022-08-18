First dusting of snow falls in Colorado mountains

Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range Wednesday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported. The snow was spotted on the peaks near Alma, Colorado in Park County.

It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August.

Last year, the first report was on August 20, although that snow hit more of an area, covering much of the northern mountains.

