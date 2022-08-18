Read full article on original website
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
Trial Results Suggest Metformin Is Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious COVID-19 Outcomes
University of Minnesota Medical School Analysis shows comparison with fluvoxamine and ivermectin in a double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized study. Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, can lower the odds of death, emergency department (ED) visits, or hospitalizations because of COVID-19 by more than 40% and more than 50%, if prescribed early during the onset of symptoms, according to the results of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Long-Term Review Supports Pembrolizumab with Etoposide/Platinum for First-Line Small Cell Lung Cancer
Long-term follow up on the KEYNOTE-604 study suggests pembrolizumab plus etoposide/platinum is a superior first-line therapy for small cell lung cancer vs placebo. Researchers are continuing to explore pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer (EP-SCLC). This succeeds a long-term follow up of patients in the KEYNOTE-604 study administered pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) as a first-line treatment of EP-SCLC.
Phase 3 Trial Investigating Onivyde for Small Cell Lung Cancer Fails to Meet Primary End Point
Irinotecan liposomal injection (Onivyde) used as second-line therapy for patients with small cell lung cancer did not meet the primary end point of overall survival compared to topotecan. The phase 3 RESILIENT trial investigating irinotecan liposomal injection (Onivyde; Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc) did not meet its primary end point of overall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pfizer, BioNTech Apply to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron-Adapted COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
The companies are prepared to deliver doses of the Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine for September, pending authorization. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, following positive data showing its efficacy. Data support the request for an EUA...
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents Aged 12 Through 17
The announcement marks the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for this patient population. Officials with the FDA have granted an expanded Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Novavax for its COVID-19 vaccine, adjuvanted for adolescents 12 through 17 years of age, according to a press release. The announcement marks the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for this patient population.
Combination Flu, COVID-19, RSV mRNA Vaccine Could Change Immunizations Landscape
Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company is in early stages of development for a combined mRNA vaccine for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Francesca Ceddia, MD, senior vice president of respiratory vaccines at Moderna, said the company...
FDA Clears Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for Type 1 Diabetes Patients 2 Years of Age and Older
Omnipod 5 is an automated, tubeless insulin dispensing system that allows for continuous infusion and bolus dosing as needed. The FDA has granted clearance to the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Insulet Corporation) for patients 2 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system to be cleared in the United States, following its initial clearance by the FDA for use in patients 6 years of age and older for T1D in January 2022.
