Warsaw, Mo. – The so-called “rough fish” may have more bones than Missouri’s most popular sport fish. But they make fine table fare if given a little extra preparation during cleaning and the right recipes. Fish such as gar and drum can put up a rough fight for anglers using a rod and reel, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in how to catch and prepare rough fish from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Berry Bend South Park at Truman Lake, west of Warsaw.

WARSAW, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO