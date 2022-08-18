Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SEDALIA INTERSECTION SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED
The City of Sedalia is scheduled to close an intersection within city limits on Thursday, August 25. The city is scheduled to close the intersection of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 25, until 4 p.m. Friday, August 26, to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School.
Three Injured In JoCo Tractor Crash
One man and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Ford F-350, driven by 65-year-old Albert D. Fike of Holden, was in the 700 block of Highway Z (northwest of Powell Gardens) around 9:45 p.m., when he approached a southbound 2008 John Deere tractor at a high rate of speed and struck the tractor in the rear.
Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were moderately injured in a one vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores failed to stop at a T-intersection and lost control, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway, overturn and slide to a stop in a corn field. Jeffrey L. Carlson and Jason B. Hiebert were moderately injured in the crash. Carlson was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance and Hiebert was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center, also by ambulance.
mykdkd.com
MDC class will teach how to catch and prepare rough fish on Aug. 27 at Truman Lake
Warsaw, Mo. – The so-called “rough fish” may have more bones than Missouri’s most popular sport fish. But they make fine table fare if given a little extra preparation during cleaning and the right recipes. Fish such as gar and drum can put up a rough fight for anglers using a rod and reel, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free class in how to catch and prepare rough fish from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Berry Bend South Park at Truman Lake, west of Warsaw.
UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
Pettis County Man Arrested For License Plate Forgery
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Broadway Monday morning at 8:30 on a vehicle without a front plate and a back plate that was obscured. Investigation revealed that the back plate had expired in 2019, with a Missouri “23” registration sticker attached to it.
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 22, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Officers responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers arrived on the scene, and PCAD was called to assist with a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
One dead, three hurt after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person died and three are injured after a boat collided with a rock on the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F investigated the crash Saturday night. It happened around 9:10 p.m. at the 69-mile marker of the main channel. According to the The post One dead, three hurt after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SPRINGFIELD WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A 66-year-old Springfield woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident in Johnson County on August 17. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Vicki Hill failed to negotiate a roundabout and traveled off the left side of the road, striking four signs.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
kbia.org
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
kwos.com
The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!
Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Scout Center, Inc. Received Two Grants from Truman Lake Community Foundation
Clinton Scout Center, Inc. received two grants in the spring grant cycle. Troop 430. received grants for camping equipment upgrades and Summer Camp scholarships. Your school, 501c3 not-for-profit organization, church, or governmental entity could also. benefit from TLCF grant, but you must apply before the August 31 deadline. The application...
mykdkd.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe to Present Senior Service Award to Ms. Sharon Dillon of Clinton (VIDEO)
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is proud to announce that Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe presented a Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award to Sharon. Dillon for her volunteer service to the Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary. Dillon was nominated for the award by Representative Rodger Reedy. The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior...
