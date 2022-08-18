Litter and waste, be afraid: These locations are participating in the James River Regional Cleanup

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is almost time for the annual, organized effort to clean up the James River and its shorelines.

The James River Advisory Council is hosting the 23rd year of cleaning up the James River in a regional event spanning more than 75 miles.

According to the program, the event takes places Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walkers, powerboats and paddle craft are welcome at the event and volunteers will need to register ahead of time.

Volunteers are reminded to dress comfortably with closed toed shoes and are recommended to bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

The regions participating in the cleanup are:

City of Richmond

Belle Isle

Brookland Park Boulevard

Pony Pasture Rapids

Goochland County

Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing

Henrico County

Osborne Park and Boat Landing

Appomattox and Buckingham Counties

James River State Park

Chesterfield County

Dutch Gap Boat Landing

Falling Creek Ironworks Park

Falling Creek Reservoir

City of Lynchburg

Percival’s Island

City of Petersburg

Lakemont neighborhood

University Boulevard Trailhead of the Lower Appomattox River Trail

For more information and registration, visit the James River Advisory Council website .

