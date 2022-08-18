ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Litter and waste, be afraid: These locations are participating in the James River Regional Cleanup

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is almost time for the annual, organized effort to clean up the James River and its shorelines.

The James River Advisory Council is hosting the 23rd year of cleaning up the James River in a regional event spanning more than 75 miles.

According to the program, the event takes places Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walkers, powerboats and paddle craft are welcome at the event and volunteers will need to register ahead of time.

Volunteers are reminded to dress comfortably with closed toed shoes and are recommended to bring gloves, masks, trash bags, grabbers, water, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

The regions participating in the cleanup are:

City of Richmond

  • Belle Isle
  • Brookland Park Boulevard
  • Pony Pasture Rapids

Goochland County

  • Tucker Park at Maiden’s Landing

Henrico County

  • Osborne Park and Boat Landing

Appomattox and Buckingham Counties

  • James River State Park

Chesterfield County

  • Dutch Gap Boat Landing
  • Falling Creek Ironworks Park
  • Falling Creek Reservoir

City of Lynchburg

  • Percival’s Island

City of Petersburg

  • Lakemont neighborhood
  • University Boulevard Trailhead of the Lower Appomattox River Trail
For more information and registration, visit the James River Advisory Council website .

