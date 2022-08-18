ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

WOLF

Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
WBRE

Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
Dupont, PA
Moosic, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church

HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Person from Luzerne County

UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two individuals still at large following shot fired

Stroudsburg Borough, PA (WOLF) — Police are still looking for two individuals wanted for attempted homicide. On August 7th police responded to Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough for a report of a shot fired. Police located a shell casing and a vehicle that was struck by the bullet. Through...
STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Harveys Lake Pontoon Rentals

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — If you enjoy the water and boating but don't own a boat, you're in luck in Luzerne County. Two Harveys Lake entrepreneurs have started a pontoon rental business to allow people to cruise the lake while taking in the views. "A group of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Teen locked up after assaulting juvenile with handgun

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — An assault in which a juvenile victim was pistol-whipped in the head multiple times led to the arrest of a Scranton man last week. The Scranton Police Department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the assault in which the victim was hit in the head numerous times on August 15th in West Scranton.
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
WOLF

FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out

DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.

