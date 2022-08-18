Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Driver sustains head injury after crashing into Frackville home
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A woman is suffering from minor injuries after crashing into a home in Frackville on Sunday. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 5:15 PM. A Chevrolet Trax traveling north on North Lehigh Avenue veered to the right after passing through the intersection at Spring Street and struck the side of the home.
Two adults, baby hospitalized after fire in Northumberland County
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two adults and an infant were taken to the hospital after crews battled a fire early Monday morning in Northumberland County. The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Myrtle Street in Milton. Officials say three people – two adults and a baby – were extracted […]
WOLF
Fire Ordinance Update: Tobyhanna Twp. Volunteer FD removes itself from fire service
TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Tobyhanna Township Board of Supervisors announced that the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department voted to remove themselves from fire service as of Tuesday. According to the board of supervisors, a letter was sent to them by the attorney for the Fire Department,...
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
WOLF
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
WOLF
Police look for suspect wanted in connection to Sunday night shooting in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating a shooting they say took place in Hazleton at around 9 PM Sunday. Officials responded to the area of Locust and Scott Streets last night for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police learned that no one was injured and a potential suspect had fled the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Two individuals still at large following shot fired
Stroudsburg Borough, PA (WOLF) — Police are still looking for two individuals wanted for attempted homicide. On August 7th police responded to Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough for a report of a shot fired. Police located a shell casing and a vehicle that was struck by the bullet. Through...
WOLF
15-year-old charged following carjacking and robbery in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 15-year-old boy from Scranton is facing multiple charges after police say he was found connected to a carjacking and robbery late last month. According to Scranton Police, a carjacking and robbery occurred in the 3000 block of Colliery Avenue on July 31st. Investigators...
WOLF
Man charged for fleeing from police following crash, found possessing drugs and handgun
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hanover Township Police arrested a man they say fled from police after crashing his vehicle and being found in possession of multiple drugs and a handgun. Police say the incident began around 2:12 AM last Wednesday in the area of Oxford Street and...
WOLF
Harveys Lake Pontoon Rentals
HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — If you enjoy the water and boating but don't own a boat, you're in luck in Luzerne County. Two Harveys Lake entrepreneurs have started a pontoon rental business to allow people to cruise the lake while taking in the views. "A group of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
WOLF
Teen locked up after assaulting juvenile with handgun
WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — An assault in which a juvenile victim was pistol-whipped in the head multiple times led to the arrest of a Scranton man last week. The Scranton Police Department's Major Crimes Unit investigated the assault in which the victim was hit in the head numerous times on August 15th in West Scranton.
WOLF
Man charged for distributing fentanyl in Northumberland County on multiple occassions
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A Shamokin man has been charged with drug trafficking after officials found that he had distributed fentanyl throughout Northumberland County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that 32-year-old Eric Clark was indicted on August 18th for allegedly distributing fentanyl...
WOLF
Wyoming Co. Deputy Sheriff charged for allegedly purchasing gift cards with county funds
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Howard Miller, Jr. has been changed with fraud, forgery, and theft by deception. Police said Miller allegedly transferred funds from an official county credit card onto various Walmart and CVS gift cards. "It is a sad day when...
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Teen dies in crash, four others sent to hospital
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager has died and four people were sent to the hospital after a car crashed down an embankment in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 14 around 10:00 a.m. in Upper August Township, a car was traveling on Renns Road when it struck a […]
WOLF
FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out
DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
Comments / 0