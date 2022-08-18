ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Northern Lights could glow over Pennsylvania this week

By George Stockburger
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRiab_0hLxvxdO00

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents may get a chance to see the Northern Lights this week due to a geomagnetic storm.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, geomagnetic storm watches are in full effect for August 17-19. A recurrent coronal hole high-speed stream is anticipated to connect with Earth on August 17, which resulted in an elevated and disturbed solar wind field.

Geomagnetic responses are likely to escalate to “G3” or strong conditions on August 17 due to the arrival at or near Earth of multiple coronal mass ejections that have departed the sun.

A G3 storm has the potential to drive the aurora further away from its normal region, which may result in portions of the Aurora Borealis being seen over Pennsylvania, Iowa, and to northern Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I33tH_0hLxvxdO00

Geographic location and geomagnetic activity can increase your chances of seeing the northern lights. Star watchers are more likely to see the aurora if they’re at a high latitude closer to the north or south pole.

According to NOAA, the aurora is formed “when accelerated electrons follow the magnetic field of Earth down to the Polar Regions where they collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms and molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere.” When this happens electrons transfer energy to the atmosphere and excite the atoms and molecules to higher energy states. When they relax back down to lower energy states, they release their energy in the form of light.

Interference to technology from a G3 storm is usually minimal, according to NOAA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

One motorcyclist dead following accident on Saturday

One person is dead after an accident along a busy highway on Saturday evening. The accident took place just before 5:30 on the one mile marker on I-90 near the Ohio border. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened in the west-bound lane. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver was pronounced dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

State Police identify victim of fatal weekend accident on I-90

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the man who was killed in a weekend accident along a busy highway. According to PSP, the driver was identified as 63-year-old Frank Mitulski. Mitulski was pronounced dead at the scene. That accident took place just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near the one mile marker of I-90 near the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized

A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#Earth#Noaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
YourErie

Rollover accident in Springboro sends two patients to the hospital

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, Springboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service along with Fellow’s Club EMS and Albion Volunteer Fire Department #62 were dispatched to a reported two car accident. This accident was a rollover accident with reported possible entrapment at the intersection of Springboro Road and South Hickernell Road. Upon arrival crews […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal drug crimes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail. Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds. Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to […]
YourErie

Waterford restaurant hopes to help the community, businesses

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One Waterford restaurant is hoping to help its customers and other businesses during these turbulent economic times. Just on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was hit by a period of inflation the likes of which it hadn’t seen in some 40 years. That’s hit everything from fuel prices to grocery […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

City council members claim they did not receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie

In previous years many City of Erie Governments have received sponsor passes for CelebrateErie. However, some city council members are saying that they did not receive them this year. According to council members, they were not on the list to receive sponsor passes for CelebrateErie this past weekend. Several council members said that this isn’t […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy