Jury selection is scheduled today for four trials that are set to get underway this week in Indiana County Court. One of the four defendants who will have jury selection today is Len Marshall Lydic. The 45-year-old Clymer man faces charges of flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct for an incident on May 17th of last year. Also facing trial on similar charges is 41-year old Jason Adam Abrams of Commodore. He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension along with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia for an incident on June 1st of last year. The two are scheduled to have their trials start on Wednesday.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO