Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore begins his career a part of 1 of the best offenses in the NFL. A 2nd-round pick in 2022, Moore is one of the many new faces QB Patrick Mahomes will have to throw to this season now that Tyreek Hill is with the Miami Dolphins.
Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
