Every year I get excited for a new adventure in “Pagosa Country”. After spotting this waterfall off of Highway160 a few years past, I have wanted to find its source. When I first hiked to the falls a few years ago, it was quite hidden behind a screen of tall timber; but, with all the die-off it has become more exposed. This last summer I was determined to seek out the source of these falls. So I talked my good friend Mike Mc Garry, his daughter Erin, and her husband Nathan into following me on a non-trail hike to reach the top of the falls. You can’t follow the stream to the base of the falls due to all the downed timber and the narrowness of the drainage. If you choose the right side, you will have to cross the stream to reach the base of the falls, which would be dangerous during high water. We chose to climb up to the left side on a steep, timber covered slope, having to step over many downed trees. To reach the falls, you climb until you are just higher than the falls. Then, look for a grassy bench that zig zags down about thirty feet to the base of the falls. Not having all the equipment to get down safely, we chose to explore the drainage above the falls. This area was very marshy forcing us to skirt around it to access the source of the water. By this point, we were running low on time so I made note of the cliffs above us that seemed to border the main drainage. I would need this information to come back and try and to find it from above the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) another day.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO