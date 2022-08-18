ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kristen Kish
Person
Matty Matheson
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Ludo Lefebvre
Person
Selena
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Rachael Ray
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato and Jute$ 'Very Smitten' With Each Other: Inside Their Romance

Demi Lovato and Jute$'s relationship is going strong! A source tells ET that the couple is "very smitten over each other," after they were spotted holding hands in New York City earlier this month. "Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other's intellect and that keeps things fresh...
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview

The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hbo#Selena Chef#Big Little Lies
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post

Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics

Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle Says Listeners Should Expect 'the Real Me' in New Podcast

Meghan Markle is hoping fans of her new podcast finally get the real version of the Duchess of Sussex. And she aims to be, in her words, "unfiltered." Markle has set those expectations in a teaser of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, which debuted Tuesday and featured her longtime friend, Serena Williams, as the first-ever guest. In the teaser, Markle, 41, says her fans, in a way, will finally really get to know who she is.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy