Sarah Hyland Stuns in Two Romantic Wedding Gowns: See Her Bridal Looks
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams walked down the aisle over the weekend and their wedding was nothing short of romantic, so it only made sense that the Love Island USA host had the perfect gowns to match. Designer Vera Wang shared the first look at Hyland's custom Vera Wange Haute ceremony dress Monday morning.
Selena Gomez and Little Sister Gracie Share Heartwarming Moment at Olivia Rodrigo Concert
Selena Gomez's relationship with her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, is anything but sour. The Only Murders in the Building actress took to TikTok Saturday to share a throwback of her and Gracie sharing a sweet sister moment while attending Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour. In the heartwarming clip, Selena, who...
Holly Madison Reveals Why Going Through IVF With Hugh Hefner Wasn't Shown on 'Girls Next Door' (Exclusive)
Holly Madison chose not to show her and Hugh Hefner's IVF journey on Girls Next Door. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Madison and Bridget Marquardt, who both appeared on the reality series, ahead of the release of their new podcast, Girls Next Level, and Madison revealed why she kept her efforts for a baby off of the show.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Gorgeous Ralph Lauren Gown For Second Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jen and Ben say 'I do' -- times two! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a lavish celebration at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, one month after marrying in a Las Vegas chapel, and the 53-year-old singer's wedding dress did not disappoint. Lopez reportedly donned a...
Demi Lovato and Jute$ 'Very Smitten' With Each Other: Inside Their Romance
Demi Lovato and Jute$'s relationship is going strong! A source tells ET that the couple is "very smitten over each other," after they were spotted holding hands in New York City earlier this month. "Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other's intellect and that keeps things fresh...
'The Bachelorette': Jesse Tells Rachel She's the 'Only Bachelorette Here' in Shocking Preview
The Bachelorette is down a leading lady. Following Monday night's Hometown episode, fans got a peek at what's to come the rest of the season, and plenty of drama is ahead. First, on next week's "Men Tell All" episode, host Jesse Palmer promises the goings-on will be "dramatic and shocking." That seems true enough as Gabby Windey calls one man's explanations "bulls**t," and Jesse gives the audience news that "is about to change your lives forever."
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
See Jennifer Lopez in Her Turtleneck Wedding Gown: All the Details on Her Three Bridal Looks
The first official photo of Mrs. Affleck is here! Three days after their lavish wedding ceremony on Ben Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, Vogue released the first official portrait of Jennifer Lopez in her wedding dress. In the pictures released Tuesday, Vogue revealed that J Lo had a very specific...
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Savannah-Area Ice Cream Shop Owner on Why He Thinks Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will 'Be Together Forever'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have all the ingredients to make it last! ET spoke to Stratton Leopold, director, producer, Executive Vice President of Paramount Pictures and owner of Savannah-area ice cream shop, Leopold's Ice Cream, ahead of the big wedding Saturday, about why he thinks the couple are going to "be together forever."
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids in Montana
Kelly Clarkson had a picture perfect summer in Montana with her 8-year-old daughter, River, 6-year-old son, Remi, and her ex, Brandon Blackstock. During a Today interview on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer and talk show host opened up about how nice it was to take some time off work and spend time together as a family despite the couple's divorce.
What Jennifer Garner Was Doing During Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding
Jennifer Garner did some bulk shopping during ex-husband, Ben Affleck’s wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. According to TMZ, the 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted in Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia -- showing that she was not in attendance for the nuptials, which took place in Georgia over the weekend.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Blonde Buzz Cut: See the Pics
Ireland Baldwin's got a new 'do! The 26-year-old model took to Instagram Saturday night to show off her bleached blonde buzz cut. "don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle 💕," Baldwin captioned the post, which showed off her much shorter haircut.
'The Bachelorette': Tyler Reveals If He Still Has Feelings for Rachel After His Heartbreaking Exit (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris is over Rachel Recchia. The small business owner was sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night's Hometown episode of The Bachelorette, but, when ET spoke with him at the "Men Tell All" taping, he revealed he's doing better in the weeks since the devastating moment. While Tyler...
Jenna Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video of How She Told Husband Val Chmerkovskiy She's Pregnant
Jenna Johnson is continuing to share her beautiful pregnancy journey with her followers. On Monday, the 28-year-old dancer shared a heartwarming video of how she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy they are expecting a baby after her two-year struggle with infertility. "Telling my hubby I’m pregnant," Johnson captioned the clip on...
Meghan Markle Says Listeners Should Expect 'the Real Me' in New Podcast
Meghan Markle is hoping fans of her new podcast finally get the real version of the Duchess of Sussex. And she aims to be, in her words, "unfiltered." Markle has set those expectations in a teaser of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, which debuted Tuesday and featured her longtime friend, Serena Williams, as the first-ever guest. In the teaser, Markle, 41, says her fans, in a way, will finally really get to know who she is.
Kim Kardashian Talks Second Chances in Trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's 'Gutsy' Docuseries
Kim Kardashian is a firm believer in second chances. In the trailer for Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new docuseries, Gutsy, Kim talks about her work within the criminal justice system and why she so strongly believes in second chances. "To throw someone's life away when people really do make changes...I...
'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Get Married in Mexico
Cheers to the bride and groom! Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot. The Bravo celebs got married Tuesday in front of their family and friends in Cancún, Mexico, just a little over a year after their engagement. Per People, the couple tied the...
