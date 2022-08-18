Leak That Stank Up Counties For A Week Has 'Fully Ceased,' South Jersey Officials Say

TA Travel Center Photo Credit: Gloucester County Emergency Management

A chemical leak that stank up towns in several counties in South Jersey for a week has ceased, officials said.

The TA Travel Center truck stop where the smell originated in a parked tanker truck has been reopened, according to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management. (OEM)

"The chemical reaction that took place in the vessel is believed to have fully ceased," the OEM said on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The leak gave off a rotten egg odor that lingered in Gloucester and Camden counties and across the Delaware River toward Philadelphia.

The fix has been confirmed with visual inspection, product sampling, and the presence of a consistently safe product temperature and tank pressure over the last few days, officials said.

The truck that leaked has been moved to a sectioned-off area within a far corner of the lot with additional measures set in place to ensure public safety until its full removal, officials said.

