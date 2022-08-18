BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty hot weekend. Burlington hit 92 degrees on Saturday, and 90 degrees today. That now makes 13 days that Burlington hit 90 degrees or higher this year. Monday will be cooler, but still humid. A slow-moving low pressure system will bring showers, though mainly in New York during the day. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Vermont and New Hampshire will have a better chance for showers by evening. Showers will continue Tuesday. Again, there is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO