ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
kpug1170.com

Lynden man arrested for threatening to kill six people

LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden man was arrested after threatening to kill several people on Facebook. Court documents state that 56-year-old Timothy Ehlers posted a long rant on August 16th, targeting six different family members and neighbors. In the post, he specifically threatened to shoot all six people. The...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellingham#Blackmail#Everson Police
q13fox.com

Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of murdered South Everett woman appealing for help finding killers

EVERETT, Wash. — Irah Sok was shot and killed early Friday morning. Now, her family is speaking out — only on KIRO 7. Such a tragic story, a beautiful mother with a budding photography business. She opened her photography business just seven months ago. Now, incredibly, she is dead — killed in her own home with her family nearby.
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett. At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale injury crash sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the T-intersection of Northwest Drive and W Pole Road Saturday, August 20th, about 10:50pm due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. Whatcom Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News in an email that a Jeep Wrangler was westbound...

Comments / 0

Community Policy