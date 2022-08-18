ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

KPS statement on controversial books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Access York received...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Education
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
KSNB Local4

Cancer memorial goes up in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A memorial in Wood River is now up in remembrance of those in the community who lost their battle with cancer. Eagle wings display the names of people who died from the disease. Each feather serves as a memorial to the community and is color coded to the type of cancer that claimed each person’s life.
WOOD RIVER, NE
KSNB Local4

Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair. Updated:...
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hastings College#Nebraska State Fair#Working For The Weekend
KSNB Local4

Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair. Updated:...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

BBB Warns of Used Car Scams

Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high. The district makes the move after they took notice of an attendance issue after reviewing data from the past couple of academic years. Federal dollars helping fund Project Access York. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Access York received...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kool-Aid Days cardboard boat races see increase in participants

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days festivities wrapped up Sunday with one of the day’s many activities including the annual cardboard boat races. This year, community participation was no worry for event organizers. Around ten years ago, the races only saw six participants. In 2022, 16 people joined in...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KSNB Local4

Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 8 hours ago. NSF Executive Director Bill...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after driving recklessly near children

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after driving recklessly near children. The incident happen Sunday around 8 p.m. near East 17th and North Vine Streets. According to police they identified 20-year-old Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano of Grand Island driving a green sedan in the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
KSNB Local4

Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy