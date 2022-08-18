Read full article on original website
KPS statement on controversial books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In response to comments made Monday on an Omaha radio station by former U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, Kearney Public Schools Tuesday issued a statement regarding controversial books about gender identity. In the statement, KPS referred to comments made by Innis on Omaha radio station KFAB,...
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
KSNB Local4
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools works to improve attendance at its senior high
KSNB Local4
GICC football working harder on the smaller details of the game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Week one of high school football is just days away, and for Grand Island Central Catholic, their goal is to fine tune the finer details of the game in order to achieve success. “Last year we kind of fell short of what our goal was”,...
KSNB Local4
Cancer memorial goes up in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - A memorial in Wood River is now up in remembrance of those in the community who lost their battle with cancer. Eagle wings display the names of people who died from the disease. Each feather serves as a memorial to the community and is color coded to the type of cancer that claimed each person’s life.
KSNB Local4
Melon Roaster Car Show happening in Hastings
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half her life at the shelter
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clear the Shelters is more than halfway over. Local4 News has been taking part in the NBC Universal run campaign to help make a push for pet adoption in participating shelters. One participant, Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings is looking to have one of their current...
KSNB Local4
Walk the end Alzheimer's events coming up in the tri-cities
KSNB Local4
BBB Warns of Used Car Scams
KSNB Local4
Kool-Aid Days cardboard boat races see increase in participants
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days festivities wrapped up Sunday with one of the day’s many activities including the annual cardboard boat races. This year, community participation was no worry for event organizers. Around ten years ago, the races only saw six participants. In 2022, 16 people joined in...
KSNB Local4
Grand parade held in celebration of Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The streets of downtown Hastings were a little bit ‘kooler’ than usual Saturday morning. The Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade kicked off early this morning. Agencies from around the city paraded down Second Street with music, costumes, creative floats and candy for the kids. Several...
KSNB Local4
Ravenna Hike and Bike Trail
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after driving recklessly near children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after driving recklessly near children. The incident happen Sunday around 8 p.m. near East 17th and North Vine Streets. According to police they identified 20-year-old Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano of Grand Island driving a green sedan in the area.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man arrested for assault with a hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is in jail after police say he struck a man in the head with a hammer. Tristen Titus, 25, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He’s in the Buffalo County Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He’s scheduled in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 9.
KSNB Local4
Fire crews battle overnight structure fire outside Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire crews were kept busy early Monday morning, after a structure fire erupted east of Hastings. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the Hastings Rural Fire Department got a call of an abandoned building showing visible flames in the 700 block of Heartland Ave.
