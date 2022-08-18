Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna Carney
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Plan Accordingly: 2 for Tuesdays at I Love Frankie's Pizza in Worcester
WORCESTER - Every Tuesday at I Love Frankie's in Worcester, customers can buy an 18” pizza and get a second one of equal or lesser value for free. The popular pizza shop on Vernon Hill -- at the corner of Dorchester Street and Providence Street -- brought back the 2 for 1 special last week.
WRTA Service Changes Go Into Effect on August 27
WORCESTER - The WRTA is making bus route changes starting this weekend. The changes are scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 27 and include routes 1 and 3, 5 and 6, 8 and 25, 12, 14 and the shuttle between Southbridge, Dudley and Webster. To review the upcoming service...
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Major Changes Coming to Nightclub in New England’s Newest Casino After Massive Fine
For a long time in New England, there have always been basically three location options for full casino experiences -- head down to Connecticut to take in a night or weekend at either Foxwoods or Mohegan, check out Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, or keep it in Northern New England and spend some time at Maine's favorite, Oxford Casino.
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)
In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
Worcester declares Stage 1 drought, triggering water restrictions
WORCESTER — The city entered a Stage 1 drought Monday brought on by water reservoirs approaching 72% capacity. Drought contingency measures will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a city news release. During those hours, irrigation systems will not be allowed to operate. For...
Thousands of Worcester customers without power; city advises drivers to use caution with street lights out
As torrential downpours roll across the Bay State, National Grid is reporting a number of power outages impacting thousands of customers in the city. Those power outages have led the city to advise residents to use caution while driving since the many street lights in the city are out. National...
City Council Committee to Discuss Indian Lake Jet Ski Ban Next Week
WORCESTER - The Worcester City Council's Veterans' Memorials, Parks and Recreation subcommittee will meet Monday to discuss the jet ski ban at Indian Lake. The ban on personal watercraft on the lake has been in place since Aug. 18, 2021 and will expire on Sept. 30. Earlier this month, the...
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
North Attleborough restaurant owner loses $600 after customer never picks up order
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A restaurant owner in North Attleborough was out $600 after someone placed a large to-go order and never picked it up. During the 5:30 dinner rush at Jay's Indian Kitchen in North Attleborough, someone called in a $600 catering order, but when it came time to pay for the food, no one answered the phone and no one came to the restaurant to pick it up.
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Take a look inside Boston’s newest music venue (photos)
Boston’s newest music venue opens its doors Monday, offering fans a new place to see their favorite bands. MGM Music Hall at Fenway is located at 2 Lansdowne St., directly behind Fenway Park, putting it in the heart of a vibrant entertainment district that also includes the House of Blues. The new 91,500-square-foot venue has a capacity of 5,000 guests and an intimate atmosphere.
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
WATCH: Worcester's Crompton Skate Park in Action
WORCESTER - The sound of wheels running across pavement filled the air as local skate enthusiasts enjoyed the new Crompton Skate Park on the corner of Quinsigamond Avenue and Endicott Street in Worcester. WATCH BELOW: Crompton Skate Park Getting Early Use. The $2 million skate park has been under construction...
Thousands attend 2022 Latin American Festival in Downtown Worcester
WORCETER - Streets around City Hall were closed and the downtown area filled with music on Saturday as the Worcester Common hosted the 30th annual Latin American Festival. The event attracted thousands from across central Massachusetts to enjoy a day of celebration for the local Hispanic community. Watch Below: Live...
Worcester police looking for public’s help with investigation into weekend crash that resulted in serious injuries
The Worcester Police Department is seeking out witnesses to a Saturday night crash that resulted in serious injuries. The department posted to its Facebook page Monday that it’s investigating a serious motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car that occurred on Saturday night at 10:12 p.m. It...
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
In a blow to Worcester fish and chips fans, Suney's Pub closes after more than 50 years
WORCESTER — Suney's Pub and Restaurant, the Chandler Street business opened by Suney Kachadoorian in 1970, has closed its doors. The pub closed Thursday without notice. "Selling was not an...
